CLINTON — The Clinton School Board awarded a contract for paving the north field parking lot to Midwest Concrete on Tuesday after low bidder Goetz Construction did not perform to its bid.
The school board met in a special Zoom session Monday to approve a settlement with Goetz and to accept the next low bid of $766,757.87 from Midwest.
The school board approved a bid of $689,800 from Goetz Concrete Construction Aug. 24. “They claim they made a clerical error in their overall bid,” said Clinton School District Superintendent Gary DeLacy. “And the amount of that error was $93,000, and therefore they could not do the project without losing money.”
Goetz Construction will pay the Clinton Community School District $17,245 to forfeit its contract, DeLacy said following the meeting.
The District negotiated a settlement with Goetz which the board approved following a closed session with board attorney James D. Bruhn.
The board accepted the next lowest bid at last month’s meeting. “I reviewed their quantities, and it appears everything is in order,” said Bob Jurkowkski of IMEG Corp., an engineering design firm in Rock Island, Illinois.
FRK Architects and Engineers subcontracted the designing of the north field parking lot to IMEG, according to DeLacy. Jurkowski said the firm would get the contract into Midwest’s hands immediately.
“Hopefully they can get started right away,” said Board President Eric Gettes.
“We’ve lost two weeks because of this,” said DeLacy. “My concern now is getting it done before the snow flies.”
“A lot is going to be weather dependent,” Jurkowski said, but he thinks the job will be completed before Thanksgiving, he said.
Paving the parking lot across Eighth Avenue South to the north of the Clinton High School football field is the first step in the $62 million Clinton High School renovation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.