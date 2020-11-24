CLINTON — The Clinton School Board approved design development documents for the high school renovation Monday despite the project being $800,000 over budget.
Tom Wollan, of Frevert-Ramsey-Kobes Architects and Engineers, told the board Monday he was confident that changes during the construction phase of the project will bring it within budget.
The school board approved the plan unanimously. Board members Eric Gettes and Ann Reed were absent.
The $800,000 overage is about 1.5% of the project budget, which the board found acceptable, Superintendent Gary DeLacy said.
It's not uncommon for budgets to be higher at this stage, Wollan said.
"As an architect, I would be comfortable going on," Wollan said. The board can decide later how to bring the project under budget. FRK has about a dozen different suggestions to cut costs.
Those things can easily be added over time, Wollan said.
In addition to a $1 million contingency built in to the budget, the district also has more principal to work with because of the low interest rate of the bonds funding part of the project, DeLacy said.
Wollan noted that the $54.7 million in construction costs (not counting soft costs that include design costs and fees) includes a 5% buffer to cover extra things architects might throw in and to cover inflation for the duration of the five years of the project.
"This has been one of the craziest years for costing," said Wollan. COVID, political issues, hurricanes and wildfires have made cost predictions difficult.
Given some of the surprises found under the north field, FRK has decided to order additional boring across the street before construction of the school begins, Wollan said.
During paving of the field north of the high school, contractors found substandard subsoil. The school board approved a $231,000 change order to fix the problem.
Having more information about the limestone bed on the school site could lead to more cost-saving designs, Wollan said.
"We're not going to find everything," said Wollan. Unknowns will always have to be dealt with. But the board will have time to consider contingencies as it approves each phase of the project.
The construction design should be completed in February, Wollan said. The project will be bid in March, and construction will begin in April.
