CLINTON — Closures of schools during the coronavirus pandemic left the Clinton School District scrabbling to find ways to teach children outside their buildings. Now the district is wrestling with how to address learning gaps when classes begin in the fall.
During Monday's online school board meeting, Superintendent Gary DeLacy tossed out some ideas for next year's calendar.
When Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds closed schools until fall, she waived instructional requirements for the rest of the 2020 school year for schools that provide continuous learning, required schools to submit a Return to Learn Plan to the Iowa Department of Education by July 1 outlining how they will address disruptions to learning as a result of the closure and waived the requirement that schools start no earlier than Aug. 23.
DeLacy explored the option of beginning school as early as Aug. 3. That might be one way of finding and correcting gaps in education caused by the long absence from school, DeLacy said.
"On this calendar, you could potentially start on Aug. 3 with students," DeLacy said of a possible 2021 school calendar. Teachers would start the end of July. This would allow teachers to "get hold of students as soon as possible to assess gaps," DeLacy said.
The first quarter would end Oct. 2, and Oct. 5-9 would be a scheduled break that could be used to help students who need additional tutoring or as a buffer for another COVID-19 closure.
The semester would end Dec. 18, before Christmas break, which might be better for students who usually face finals after being away from class during Christmas break, DeLacy said.
The third quarter could end before spring break, which would fall March 15-19. The following week, March 22-26, would be days off that can be used as make-up days or COVID days, DeLacy said.
The last day would be May 27 for students and May 28 for teachers.
"Again, this is just total discussion at this point," said DeLacy. "There are actually some other options."
"The discussion on this is really good to focus on what was best for kids. How do we identify kids' gaps?" asked Wes Golden, director of learning and collaboration.
The district's mission statement says that the district will educate all students to their highest level of achievement, Golden said. The district needs to address the learning gaps in the education of all students, and the earlier start date would provide time for that.
"That week in October, that week in March, could be used for enrichment.
"I know it's inconvenient to start that early," Golden said. "I do believe this is what's right for kids.
"It's certainly different. It's more of a balanced calendar."
"At the end of the day, it might not really matter," Golden said. The Iowa Legislature has questioned whether the governor has the authority to waive the start date.
Board President Eric Gettes was reluctant to consider starting school three weeks earlier than usual. "One of the things I want to be mindful of is families have not had a sense of normalcy for a long time."
It would be hard to tell teachers they have to return to work in July and students the beginning of August, Gettes said. He'd like to let families have a somewhat normal summer before school starts again.
DeLacy said that, unlike this year, schools will have to make up days missed for COVID-19 next year and, if schools are closed for the virus again, students might have to go to school through July.
Or the district could put classes online sooner, Gettes said.
