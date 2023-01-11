CLINTON — The Clinton School Board on Monday voted to approve an annual update to the Hiring Schedule Placement Protocol for hard-to-fill positions in the upcoming hiring season based on information on the Department of Education’s website.
“If you look at the list,” Clinton School District Superintendent Gary DeLacy said, “you’d probably say what’s not on there and basically the answer is elementary teacher. If you look, just about everything else is considered a shortage area in the state now.”
Given the employee doesn’t move from what’s considered a hard-to-fill position to one that is not considered as such, an additional yearly $3,000 stipend will be added to the salaries of those who fill positions in the following areas:
• All middle school/high school Science
• Middle school/high school Career and Technical Education
• All middle school/high school Language Arts
• All middle school/high school Social Studies
• Middle school/high school Math
• World Languages
• Instructional Strategist I. Mild/Moderate
• Instructional Strategist II. Behavior Disorder/Learning Disabilities
• Instructional Strategist II. Intellectual Disabilities
• Deaf/Hard of Hearing
• Visually Impaired
• Professional School Counselor
• Teacher Librarian
• Music
• Art
• Early Childhood Education
The board also approved the bid in the purchase of two new school buses, yet to be built, to Hogland Bus Company in the amount of $266,128. As part of capital planning, the district had set aside $220,000 for the purchases that would be put to use for the 2023-2024 school year, but of the district’s currently operational 26 buses, about 10 date to 2015 or prior. The buses will be completed in about 10 to 12 months.
This month’s “Gold Key Recognition” was awarded to the Whittier Elementary Food Service team of Angela Tichler, Mary Ruddy, Linda Milder, Shea McCallister, Danielle Schroeder, and Christine Werner. They were honored for each having a caring nature that’s touched the lives of many kids.
The board-approved employee changes include the following:
Hires
• Sankari Kandasamy, Clinton High School Business Education Teacher
• Dylan Cottrell, Clinton Middle School Industrial Technology Teacher
• Katherine Carlson, CHS Assistant Girls Soccer Coach
• Wade Glahn, CHS Head Boys Tennis Coach
• Alexander Torres, CHS Photography Club Adviser
• Margaret Dunn, CMS Food Service Kitchen Helper
• Courtney Fullick, Eagle Heights Preschool Paraeducator
Resignations
• Sally Shultz has resigned as CHS Assistant Girls Soccer Coach
• Lori Kuelper has resigned as Student Adventures After School Program Site Coordinator at Eagle Heights
• Michael Bray has transferred from bus driver to guest bus driver.
The next scheduled meeting will be a Committee of the Whole session at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 23 at the Clinton Administration Center.
