CLINTON – The Clinton School Board fears an issue concerning the morale of special education paraeducators will develop after voting Monday to temporarily increase the $500 sign-on bonus implemented last spring.

“I’ll be honest,” Clinton School District Superintendent Gary DeLacy said. “I’m very torn.”

The increase includes the preexisting $500 sign-on bonus plus a $1,000 retention bonus to be paid from Clinton School District special education funds. It will be in place only for the 2022-2023 school year in an attempt to attract and retain Clinton Middle School and Clinton High School special education paraeducators in a market in which the school district is having a hard time competing in right now, he said.

The concern lies in the possibility that special education paraeducators who’ve earned degrees and certifications for their positions will not have received at least equal bonuses to incoming new special education paraeducators without degrees and certifications.

Board member Ann Reed expressed her belief the increase may create a divide within the district. Board member Andy Fergurson spoke about how efforts to attract employees in this manner often take place within the private sector. Due to the extent of the problem of filling so many needed positions, he said the board will just have to take the risk.

DeLacy plans to meet with current special education paraeducators to discuss the motion and explain the recommendation is also a state compliance-based decision.

The increased bonus recommendation was approved by six board members, with board member Jennifer Austin dissenting. A permanent decision involving the compensation of special education paraeducators will be made at a later date.

In other business, Fergurson was selected to represent the district at a Nov. 16 legislative session in Des Moines. Iowa School Board Association priorities to be discussed include teacher recruitment and licensure, mental health, and market competitive wages.

Employee changes approved on Monday were:

Hired

Tyler Lawrence, CMS Social Studies Teacher

Cecilia Hinsley, CMS Science Teacher

Andrew Weber, CMS Vocal Music Teacher

Katherine Kelley, CMS Instructional Strategist I: Mild/Moderate Teacher

Stephanie Sterbenz, CMS Language Arts Teacher

Jaclyn Schantag, CMS At-Risk Teacher

Michael Pickney, CMS At-Risk Teacher

Brenda Driscoll, Whittier At-Risk Teacher

Theresa Edwards, Bluff and Jefferson At-Risk Teacher

Catherine Eggers, Student Adventures Afterschool Program Project Director

Jacob Clark, CHS Assistant Football Coach

Bradley O’Connell, CHS Assistant Cross Country Coach

Edward Schmidt III, CMS Head Custodian

Zachary Lemke, CMS TLC BUILT

Maria Lemke, CMS TLC PLC Leader

Susan Keegan, CHS TLC PLC Leader

Amanda Jelliff, CMS Paraeducator

Alyson Eagan, CMS Paraeducator

Michelle Wiebers, Bluff Paraeducator

Madison Kenworthy, Jefferson Paraeducator

Ivy Vankampen, Bluff Paraeducator

Barbara Koenes, Whittier Paraeducator

Theresea Hamilton, Eagle Heights Paraeducator

Alisha Lemon, CHS Campus Monitor

Resignations

Jennifer Kasterke, CMS TLC PLC Leader

Daniel Krueger, CMS Boys Basketball Coach

Brandi Gonzalez, CHS Paraeducator and Spanish Interpreter

Lea Pool, Bluff Paraeducator

Dana Schroeder, Eagle Heights Paraeducator

Kolynn Nelson, CHS Paraeducator

Darwin Johnson, Guest Bus Driver

Bari Holden, Guest Bus Driver

The school board’s next meeting will be a Committee of the Whole session at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 22, one day before the first day of school.

