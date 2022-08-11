CLINTON – The Clinton School Board fears an issue concerning the morale of special education paraeducators will develop after voting Monday to temporarily increase the $500 sign-on bonus implemented last spring.
“I’ll be honest,” Clinton School District Superintendent Gary DeLacy said. “I’m very torn.”
The increase includes the preexisting $500 sign-on bonus plus a $1,000 retention bonus to be paid from Clinton School District special education funds. It will be in place only for the 2022-2023 school year in an attempt to attract and retain Clinton Middle School and Clinton High School special education paraeducators in a market in which the school district is having a hard time competing in right now, he said.
The concern lies in the possibility that special education paraeducators who’ve earned degrees and certifications for their positions will not have received at least equal bonuses to incoming new special education paraeducators without degrees and certifications.
Board member Ann Reed expressed her belief the increase may create a divide within the district. Board member Andy Fergurson spoke about how efforts to attract employees in this manner often take place within the private sector. Due to the extent of the problem of filling so many needed positions, he said the board will just have to take the risk.
DeLacy plans to meet with current special education paraeducators to discuss the motion and explain the recommendation is also a state compliance-based decision.
The increased bonus recommendation was approved by six board members, with board member Jennifer Austin dissenting. A permanent decision involving the compensation of special education paraeducators will be made at a later date.
In other business, Fergurson was selected to represent the district at a Nov. 16 legislative session in Des Moines. Iowa School Board Association priorities to be discussed include teacher recruitment and licensure, mental health, and market competitive wages.
Employee changes approved on Monday were:
Hired
Tyler Lawrence, CMS Social Studies Teacher
Cecilia Hinsley, CMS Science Teacher
Andrew Weber, CMS Vocal Music Teacher
Katherine Kelley, CMS Instructional Strategist I: Mild/Moderate Teacher
Stephanie Sterbenz, CMS Language Arts Teacher
Jaclyn Schantag, CMS At-Risk Teacher
Michael Pickney, CMS At-Risk Teacher
Brenda Driscoll, Whittier At-Risk Teacher
Theresa Edwards, Bluff and Jefferson At-Risk Teacher
Catherine Eggers, Student Adventures Afterschool Program Project Director
Jacob Clark, CHS Assistant Football Coach
Bradley O’Connell, CHS Assistant Cross Country Coach
Edward Schmidt III, CMS Head Custodian
Zachary Lemke, CMS TLC BUILT
Maria Lemke, CMS TLC PLC Leader
Susan Keegan, CHS TLC PLC Leader
Amanda Jelliff, CMS Paraeducator
Alyson Eagan, CMS Paraeducator
Michelle Wiebers, Bluff Paraeducator
Madison Kenworthy, Jefferson Paraeducator
Ivy Vankampen, Bluff Paraeducator
Barbara Koenes, Whittier Paraeducator
Theresea Hamilton, Eagle Heights Paraeducator
Alisha Lemon, CHS Campus Monitor
Resignations
Jennifer Kasterke, CMS TLC PLC Leader
Daniel Krueger, CMS Boys Basketball Coach
Brandi Gonzalez, CHS Paraeducator and Spanish Interpreter
Lea Pool, Bluff Paraeducator
Dana Schroeder, Eagle Heights Paraeducator
Kolynn Nelson, CHS Paraeducator
Darwin Johnson, Guest Bus Driver
Bari Holden, Guest Bus Driver
The school board’s next meeting will be a Committee of the Whole session at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 22, one day before the first day of school.
