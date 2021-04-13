CLINTON — The Clinton School Board voted Monday to sell land to the city of Clinton for construction of a right turn lane to the middle school.
The city will change 13th Avenue North from four lanes to three lanes from Fourth Street to 16th Street NW this summer. The project will include making a right-turn lane at Clinton Middle School to move backed-up school traffic out of the main roadway, City Engineer Jason Craft said during a City Council meeting last month.
At the beginning and end of school days, traffic to the middle school is heavy, Superintendent Gary DeLacy said Monday. “They’re backed up all the way, sometimes back to the armory,” he told the school board.
The city needs “a small piece of real estate” along 13th Avenue North at 14th Street, which the school district owns, said DeLacy. Right now the school district does nothing with the land but mow it, he said.
“Obviously it’s going to improve traffic flow and safety,” said DeLacy.
The city will require land from other property owners as well, said DeLacy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.