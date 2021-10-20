CLINTON — School board members acquainted themselves with a new standardized test Monday, trying to understand its results.
The Iowa Statewide Assessment of Student Progress replaced the Iowa Basic Skills Tests and Iowa Test of Education Development in 2019. The test was developed specifically to align to the Iowa Core standards, Wes Golden, Clinton Community School director of learning and collaboration, told the Clinton School Board in November 2019 following the release of the first test results.
Unlike the former Iowa Assessments, the ISASP includes essays and constructed-response questions in addition to multiple-choice questions.
Students took the ISASP for the first time in 2019 and weren’t required to take it in 2020 due to COVID. Students were tested again the end of April and beginning of May 2021.
Online learning may have affected the scores, said Golden. Clinton elementary students attended school in person all year last year, but other grades were online part time, Golden said.
Even at the elementary level, 470 students attended online, Golden said. In February, most students in all grades returned to in-person classes, he said.
Another factor that might affect test scores is the move to a four-block model at the high school, said Superintendent Gary DeLacy. Students attend four 90-minute classes each semester rather than seven shorter classes.
A student who takes math the first semester may not have a math class in the second semester when standardized tests are given, DeLacy said.
Golden thinks future tests will be progressive like the Graduate Record Exam for entry into graduate school, he said. He believes the state is looking for the bell curve and will alter test questions each year to produce scores around 50%.
Golden analyzed state test scores for 2019 and 2021, Clinton test scores for those years and the difference between the changes in scores from one year to the next.
“If we’re within one standard deviation (2.6), we’re OK, he said. The District needs to improve in areas in which Clinton students fell behind the state by 3% or more.
Language arts
In English language arts, Clinton elementary schools were within the deviation in 18 of 24 categories.
Third graders were outside the standard deviation in only integration of knowledge and ideas. The drop in both state and local scores was more than 20%.
Statewide, third graders answered 65% of questions correctly in 2019, but only 41% in 2021. Clinton students answered 65% correctly in 2019 and 35% in 2021.
Craft and structure dropped from 75% in 2019 to 53% in 2021 among district third graders, and vocabulary and acquisition dropped from 76% to 65% but were still well above 50% and in line with the state trend.
Fourth grade language scores rose statewide and locally in craft and structure, from 54% to 68% locally and 56% to 69% statewide. Scores also increased slightly in research to build and present knowledge, production and distribution of writing and vocabulary acquisition and use. Vocabulary scores were 76% and 77% for Clinton fourth graders in 2019 and 2021.
Fifth graders scored outside the standard deviation in four of eight language categories. Vocabulary scores dropped from 83% to 67% locally and from 83% to 72% statewide. Scores in other categories ranged from 38% and 60% locally.
Sixth grade scores remained even or rose slightly from 2019 to 2021 in all but one of eight categories, reading craft and structure. But because state scores mirrored Clinton scores, sixth graders fell outside the standard deviation in production and distribution of writing.
Seventh graders scored outside the standard in six of eight language categories. Scores dropped statewide and locally in all categories except vocabulary acquisition and use which rose from 53% in 2019 to 72% in 2021 for Clinton students.
The largest drop in score was in production and distribution of writing, which fell from 39% to 27%.
Eighth graders kept up with state averages in five of eight categories. The largest drop in score was in the reading category craft and structure, which fell from 60% in 2019 to 51% in 2021.
Eighth grade scores rose in conventions of standard English and vocabulary acquisition and use both statewide and locally. Clinton students improved from 49% to 53% in the former and from 66% to 73% in the latter.
Freshman English scores were all within the standard deviant and rose or remained steady in five of eight categories. Vocabulary fell from 63% to 50% locally, but state scores also fell, from 67% to 55%, keeping Clinton scores within the standard deviation.
The greatest increases were in integration of knowledge and ideas (from 45% to 48%) and text types and purposes (from 47% to 51%).
Percentages fell in seven of eight categories among local 10th graders and in six of the eight categories statewide. Clinton scores were outside the standard deviation in six categories, including key ideas and details, craft and structure, text types and purposes and conventions of standard English.
Scores in 2021 ranged from 33% in production and distribution of writing to 56% vocabulary acquisition and use.
High school juniors kept up with the state in integration of knowledge and ideas, raising scores from 55% to 74%, and in vocabulary, scoring 80% in 2019 and 82% in 2021.
Scores for craft and structure rose from 61% to 69% but didn’t keep pace with the state average, which increased from 63% to 76%.
Mathematics
Third graders scored higher on the 2021 math test in numbers and operations in base ten and in measurement and data. The greatest drop in score was in fractions, falling from 51% to 47%.
Fractions are taught at the end of the year, said DeLacy. Students were out of class in the spring of 2020 due to COVID and may be behind in understanding the concept.
Fourth graders also scored lower in fractions, dropping from 56% to 47%. The statewide average also fell, but only by 3%, from 60% to 57%.
Students dropped 11% in geometry, both locally and statewide from 64% and 65% in 2019 to 53% and 54% in 2021.
Fifth grade scores fell outside the standard deviation in only one category, measurement and data. Scores fell from 49% to 42% in Clinton and from 51% to 49% across the state.
Geometry scores fell by 8% locally and by 10% statewide. Clinton fifth graders scored 55% in 2019 and 46% in 2021 while the state average dropped from 64% to 54%.
Sixth grade scores fell outside the standard deviation in three of five math categories. Though scores for ratios and proportional relationships rose from 50% to 56% among Clinton students, it rose 12%, from 55% to 67% statewide.
The greatest drop in scores among local seventh graders was in ratios and proportional relationships. The average score dropped from 55% to 43%. State scores dropped 6%, from 58% to 52%.
Geometry scores fell locally from 45% to 37% but were almost unchanged at the state level.
Seventh grade scores improved in statistics and probability, from 46% to 49% locally and from 54% to 58% across the state.
Eighth grade scores fell in four of five categories but fell outside the standard deviation in only one: Statistics and probability. The average score dropped from 57% to 49% among Clinton students but fell only 3% statewide, from 61% to 58%.
In functions, the average score rose form 35% to 41% among Clinton eighth graders.
The greatest drop in math scores among high school freshmen was in functions, a drop from 44% to 26%. Statewide the score dropped from 51% to 40%.
Scores rose in geometry (45% to 48%) and in statistics and probability (43% to 47%).
Clinton sophomores raised their geometry score from 27% to 34% while the state average rose from 37% to 47%. The largest decreases were in functions (49% to 31%) and numbers and quantity (46% to 31%).
The average geometry score for Clinton 11th graders remained steady at 45% but fell in the remaining four math categories. The greatest decline was in functions, from 41% to 32%.
Science
Only three grades test for science: Fifth, eighth and 10th.
Fifth graders were within the standard deviation in all three categories, raising their scores in two: life science (43% to 51%) and earth and space science (33% to 41%).
Clinton eighth graders fell outside the standard in the two categories in which their scores did not drop. In life science, Clinton remained steady at 48% while the state average increased from 51% to 57%. In physical science, the local score rose from 39% to 44%, but the state average rose 41% to 52%.
The average score dropped from 46% to 39% locally in earth and space science.
Tenth grade scores fell outside the standard in all three categories, though scores rose from 45% to 48% locally in physical science.
The life science average fell from 51% to 36% locally, more than twice the drop in the state average (56% to 49%). In earth and space science, the Clinton average fell from 42% to 33%, and the state average remained at 46%.
Science is a hands-on subject, Golden said. It’s difficult to teach on a computer and difficult to teach every other day, he said
“We know that we’ve got work to do,” said Golden, but the district has to strike a balance between teaching toward the test and teaching skills that the district believes students should have in order to graduate.
“This is an indicator, not the indicator,” said Golden.
