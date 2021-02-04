blue logo

Iowa

Bellevue: Closed Thursday

Calamus-Wheatland: Closed Thursday; no PM activities

Camanche: Closed Thursday

Central DeWitt: Thursday is a Remote learning day

Clinton: Closed Thursday

Clinton Community College: Closed Thursday; remote learning day

Delwood: Closed Thursday

Easton Valley: Closed Thursday

Maquoketa: Closed Thursday

Northeast: Closed Thursday

Prince of Peace: Closed Thursday

YWCA Children's Center: Closing at noon Thursday

Illinois

Morrison: Thursday is a Remote learning day

River Bend: Closed Thursday. Remote learning day. No PM activities

Unity Christian School: Closed Thursday

West Carroll: Closed Thursday

