CLINTON — After researching new sites for a larger bus barn, the Clinton School District has decided to remain at its current location, but it will need help to fund a $200,000 sewer installation.
The district began researching possibilities for a new bus barn in 2019 and elicited the help of the district’s Synergy students. Synergy is a program that allows students to find solutions for real problems for real companies and organizations.
DeLacy told the school board this month that meeting city code at another location would have made the project too expensive. “It just came down to either city building codes, cost of purchasing new land [and] feasibility,” Superintendent Gary DeLacy said.
Instead, the district will upgrade the current bus facility west of Clinton on the south side of U.S. 30.
The facility currently has a well and septic system, but the district wants to upgrade to city water and sewer for a new wash bay.
The district loses most of its vehicles, upon state inspection, to rust, DeLacy said. A wash station that allows the district to clean under the buses will prevent rust and make the buses last longer, he said.
DeLacy is hoping the city of Clinton can help with the cost of the water and sewer placement. “We’ve been in discussions,” said DeLacy, but nothing is final.
The water company ran a line to the Lincolnway Industrial Rail and Air Park last year, said DeLacy, so the water infrastructure is there. It runs right by the bus barn, he said. The district also needs a sewer line to the property.
“Actually the city and school will be sitting down with the county to see if it’s feasible to use the county’s COVID-19 stimulus to pay for the $200,000 required to add the bus barn to the sewer system on Highway 30,” City Administrator Matt Brooke said Monday.
The stimulus can only be used to pay for water, sewer, broadband and lost revenue, said Brooke. The city of Clinton has aligned its fiscal year 2022 sewer projects already and accounted for its remaining stimulus funds, so it will seek funds from the county, Brooke said.
The wash bays are first on the list of improvements for the bus barn, said DeLacy. “I think it will be a phase project.”
The district will add two or three service bays that will allow buses to pull in fully to the barn and will make the facility tall enough that mechanics can raise buses in order to service them.
In the future, the district will add cold storage to get buses out of the weather. The project will cost about $1.5 million, DeLacy said.
The district has moved from fact finding to planning, DeLacy said. “We currently have an architect that is working on some things,” he said.
