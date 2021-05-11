CLINTON — Cutting $3.2 million and finding $6 million in alternate funding will enable the Clinton School District to meet its construction budget for the new high school.
The school board tabled a decision last month on awarding a contract for the project because the low bid came in nearly $9 million over budget.
But the District can't cancel or postpone the project, Chief Financial Officer Cindy McAleer said Tuesday. "We've already received the bond funds, so by law we have X amount of time to spend those. So we could not postpone it."
Instead, the District will cut improvements to the kitchen and serving area, saving $1.4 million, as well as cut $2 million from architecture, culinary, electrical, civil, technical and mechanical aspects of the project, McAleer said.
The downgrades are "just minor things that no one will even notice," McAleer said. "Nothing that's going to affect the overall structure."
The District proposes using local option sales tax and Physical Plant and Equipment Levy money to make up $1.6 million. It's asking the Athletic and Fine Arts boosters to give $1.5 million and will ask the School Budget Review Committee for permission to pay for between $1.5 million and $3 million for furniture from the general fund.
Use of SBRC is normal, Matt Gillespie, of financial firm Piper Sandler, told the school board last month. Chances are good that the SBRC would approve the spending.
The District will use $600,000 from Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act for technology aspects of the building project.
With the additional revenue sources adding up to $6.7 million and cuts of $3.2 million, the District can cover the overage, McAleer said.
The school board unanimously approved the District's recommendation Monday.
McAleer expects contractors to break ground this month or early next month, she said.
