CLINTON — The Clinton School District is mourning the death of a Clinton Middle School eighth-grade student who died in a car crash early Sunday.
“As a parent, I can’t even imagine losing a child,” Clinton School District Superintendent Gary DeLacy said Monday about the death of Zamari Spadaro. “For students and staff who have built strong relationships, it is very difficult to process as well.”
The news of Zamari’s death was shared later on Sunday in a message from Clinton schools on social media. The message also encouraged all to honor Zamari on Monday by wearing her favorite color, purple, and offered supportive resources as well.
“Our counselors, teachers, and additional staff will be available to students throughout the next several days.” the message reads. “Students, if you would like to speak with someone outside of school hours, you are welcome to email your counselor or administrator.”
Mobile Crisis Outreach is available at no cost to individuals in Clinton County 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, for those who’d like to speak with someone immediately. This resource can be reached at (855) 581-8111.
“[Clinton Middle School Principal] Andy Prinsen and his team at CMS developed a plan yesterday,” DeLacy told the Herald on Monday. “This morning, Mr. Prinsen met with the staff at 7:15 to discuss the situation, resources available to staff and students, and time for the staff to be together before students began entering around 7:50.”
At 8:15, DeLacy said, Prinsen made an all-school announcement and gave options for students and staff members needing grief support, including an ARA crisis team of six members, school counselors, social workers, and Life Connections mental health therapists.
“I would estimate,” DeLacy said, “at 10:00 this morning, about 25 to 30 students were accessing these services.”
Zamari had been active in sports. She’d also consistently attained honor roll status from 2021 to 2023.
