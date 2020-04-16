CLINTON — In order to build the new $62 million high school that voters approved nearly $39 million in bonds for, the Clinton School District must acquire properties from three home owners east of the school.
District Superintendent Gary DeLacy told school board members Monday that the district has met with Realtors about purchasing the homes and has made offers on two of them.
“We’re moving forward with that,” DeLacy said. He’s hoping the district will not have to use eminent domain to acquire the properties, but the process is set up if it becomes necessary, he said.
Eminent domain refers to the power of the government to take private property and convert it into public use. The Fifth Amendment provides that the government may only exercise this power if it provides just compensation to the property owners.
The three homes in question are to the immediate east of the east high school parking lot, DeLacy said Tuesday. When the three-story academic wing is built in that parking lot, a new parking lot will be created to the east, according to a drawing by FRK Architects and Engineers, which created the plans for the renovation.
One of the homeowners attended an open house at the high school during which the district showed residents why it needed a new school, DeLacy said. “We spoke to them there.”
The cost of buying the properties was included in the renovation estimates, DeLacy said.
Though the project won’t break ground until 2021, the district might want to issue bonds now, DeLacy said. Interest rates are low because of the coronavirus pandemic, he said, and the district might want to save some interest.
The district considered two construction schedules, but DeLacy recommended Monday that the board choose the original schedule, which will complete seven phases of renovation and new construction by the fall of 2025.
Though a second schedule will complete the project a year earlier, it will also keep students off the CHS campus longer because phase one and phase 2 will be completed together.
The second schedule was based on demolishing everything at once and moving students to Pangaea International Academy’s New Six Arts campus on North Bluff Boulevard, which previously housed Ashford University.
“Really, their facility could handle us academically,” said DeLacy, but the campus has no career technology facilities for the CHS culinary arts, welding and shops. “We would have to keep our shops building,” DeLacy said.
Even with the demolition and moving students off campus, students wouldn’t be able to move into the new high school building until August 2024. “I’m a little disappointed with that,” DeLacy said.
In schedule one, “We could actually be in the auditorium at the beginning of 2024,” DeLacy said. “You can see ... it goes longer in the one where we’ve got less phases.”
The second option would save only about $1.3 million, DeLacy said, but students would be spending three years off campus and the district would have to bus students to New Six Arts, increasing transportation costs and decreasing class time.
“And we’d only be saving a year on the total project,” DeLacy said. “My recommendation ... is to stick to the original timeline.” Classes could move into the new academic wing by Christmas of 2022, DeLacy said.
“I think the community would like to see us in something new earlier rather than later,” said Clinton School Board member Ann Reed.
CHS Principal JR Kuch had hoped the revised schedule would save the district some money and decrease construction time. “I was really, really hoping ... that the timeline would be pushed up a lot,” he told the board Monday.
Kuch agreed that students would have the best educational experience with the original timeline.
“It will be a little more complicated because of the phases,” said DeLacy, but next year’s freshmen would be able to attend the new school.
Groundbreaking would probably be no later than May of next year, DeLacy said. Demolition and preparation is scheduled for February through April 2021.
“So, believe it or not, it’s coming,” DeLacy said.
