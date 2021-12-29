CLINTON — The Clinton and Camanche school districts are putting plans in place to prepare for the Occupational Health and Safety Administration vaccine/ testing mandate for large employers.
The Clinton School Board will hold a special meeting Monday to consider the OSHA employee vaccination policy. The agenda includes potential action to suspend the first reading of the OSHA employee vaccination policy. The agenda also includes potential action to approve the second reading of board policy 403.10. OSHA is requiring employers with 100 or more employees to have policies in place that require full vaccination against COVID-19, weekly testing and use of face coverings, the agenda says.
The Clinton School Board meeting is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 3.
The Camanche School Board last week tentatively scheduled a meeting at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 5 for the same purpose. Camanche Superintendent Tom Parker Wednesday confirmed the meeting is still tentatively scheduled for next week.
"This requirement from OSHA would need to be in place by January 10," Parker said at the school board meeting last week. "Now we mentioned this a little bit in a previous board meeting. I have been able to get some resources from the Iowa Association of School Boards on possible policy to cover us for this. And we have started to receive some communication from school attorneys."
The school attorneys recommended the school board be ready to have a special meeting the first week in January if needed to comply with the federal requirements, Parker said last week. This would include putting a policy and procedures in place, he added.
A potential wildcard to the proposed OSHA requirements is the appeal to the United States Supreme Court, Parker noted last week.
