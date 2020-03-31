CLINTON — Though the Clinton School District faces reduced funding due to falling enrollment, it has offered its secretaries more at the bargaining table than their union asked for.
The district negotiated with secretaries, paraeducators and food service workers Monday via teleconferencing. The district reached tentative agreements with all three groups, said District Chief Financial Officer Cindy McAleer, but she can’t disclose details until the union ratifies the agreement and the school board approves it.
Jeff Lacher, district coordinator from Communications Workers of America, advised school officials Monday that CWA was seeking a 35-cent increase in pay for school secretaries.
Lacher noted that wages for secretaries had fallen behind the norm in other districts and in the private sector and acknowledged that Clinton was attempting to make up the difference.
“No one works here for the money,” Lacher said. “They work here for the love of the students. [But] they need to be able to make a living.
“The unions proposals do not represent what the secretaries think they are worth or what they need,” Lacher said. The request was based on declining expectations resulting from declining enrollment and funding in the district.
The union asked for a 35-cent per hour pay increase and asked for information about changes to the handbook. “We understand that some adjustments were being considered by the district,” Lacher said.
District Superintendent Gary DeLacy said the labor management committee had made some changes to the handbook, but the changes have not yet been approved by the school board.
“A lot of the changes were a change in language,” said DeLacy. “We can certainly get you a copy of that. There was nothing there that was earth shattering.”
Changes to the handbook will be handled by the labor management committee, DeLacy said. The district and CWA can suggest changes during the year at those meetings.
Union heads can also bring up issues during meetings they have with DeLacy during the year, the superintendent said.
The handbook will tentatively be approved by the school board at the next board meeting on Monday, April 13, DeLacy said.
In his explanation of the district’s counteroffer to CWA, DeLacy explained that the district lost 108.2 students in a single year, so even though the district will receive $7,074 per student, an increase from 2020’s $6,875, its revenue from the state will be less.
The State allows the district a budget guarantee, the ability to levy taxes to make up the lost revenue and increase revenue by 1% over the previous year. With the budget guarantee, the Clinton school district will see $258,133 in new money over the previous year.
“I’ll also be the first one to say that we know we need to do some things with secretaries,” DeLacy said, but with “very restricted revenue,” the district’s options are limited.
The district proposed raising the base salary for primary secretaries from $14.85 to $15.35 and for secondary secretaries from $14.25 to $14.75. That’s an increase of 3.37-3.5% in the base wage.
The district proposed a 50-cent per hour raise to secretaries making more than base wage.
“We want to do what is best for our employees and not adversarial bargain,” DeLacy said.
Lacher reiterated, when he negotiated for paraeducators, that the union’s request was not based on what it believed the employees are worth but on its reduced expectations of what the district might give.
The district will have hard time retaining paraeducators if the wages lag behind work in the public sector, Lacher said.
“To stay in the jobs they love, they have to be able to feed their own kids,” Lacher said.
“Paraeducator jobs are not easy, and they have a lot of student contact,” Lacher said. “I have two special needs kids. ... If it weren’t for the paras in their schools, they’d have a significantly harder time.”
CWA asked for an increase of 15-cents per hour to the para base wage and 22-cents and 31-cents per hour for the district’s step 2 and step 3 paraeducators.
Lacher said he’d like to see 31-cents across the board.
Base pay for paras for 2020 was $11.05 per hour. The district proposed a base wage of $11.35 for 2021.
The base wage for behavioral interventionists was $12.02 for 2020. The district proposed a raise to $12.32.
The numbers reflect a 2.5-2.7% base wage increase. Every para above base wage would receive a 30-cent increase.
CWA suggested a pay raise and base rate increase of 20 cents per hour for food cooks during the bargaining session for food service workers Monday. The union requested a 30-cent increase for all cook managers and the base rate for cook manager.
CWA requested that food service helpers, assistant cooks, cashiers and dishwashers receive a pay increase of 16 cents.
Even though schools have closed, “students still need their lunches,” Lacher said. Retaining food service workers is difficult when they can earn more money at McDonald’s or Walmart, Lacher said.
“We’re pleased that the district has managed its finances very well … and our proposal initially was 30 cents for the cook managers per hour and 20 cents for the remaining staff,” said Lacher during the third bargaining session of the afternoon, “but given what has been negotiated with other groups, we hope that we can do better than that.”
The district’s proposal increased the base wage for cook manager from $12.50 to $12.80, for cook from $11.60 to $11.90 and for other kitchen workers from $11.04 to $11.34.
All current food service staff would receive 30-cent raises under the district plan.
The district understands that the employees deserve more than that, DeLacy said, but it must work within its financial abilities.
