DEWITT — Central DeWitt officials are developing a plan to police facility rentals during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The district typically allows the public to rent gymnasiums for traveling sports teams, larger gatherings, and practice sessions.
Central DeWitt Activities Director Jered Birt said those gymnasiums will soon be available for rental once again, but with strict limitations.
Beginning Sept. 27, only members of the Central DeWitt community will be allowed to use the gyms. No other school facilities will be open for renting.
Birt said teams that include students from other area school districts wouldn’t be allowed to rent for the time being. Only teams made up of St. Joseph and Central DeWitt students can use the gyms.
“I’m not really supportive of renting our facilities to outside groups,” Birt said. “That will be in future phases. But, as a first phase, we want to have our kids there.”
Birt said whenever a coach or group organizer requests a facility rental, they will be delivered documentation of “clear guidelines.”
Those interested can access a facility rental page on the district’s website.
“We are asking to limit requests to three hours (per team) per week,” Birt said.
The district has strict guidelines, which are distributed to prospective renters, that must be followed. Those who don’t follow the rules are out, said district superintendent Dan Peterson.
“I don’t think this is a situation where people need a warning,” he said. "We’re giving them their warning (with the guidelines).”
The rules include:
- Specific drop-off locations based on whether the team is using the gym at the high school, intermediate school, middle school or Ekstrand.
- “Coaches and community group members are required to stay masked during the entire practice,” the school’s guidance says. “Players should stay masked during drills or while on the sideline.”
- The gymnasium’s outside doors must not be propped open.
- Teams must submit a roster of all players and coaches to Birt in case contact tracing is necessary. Community groups must submit a list of patrons involved.
Central DeWitt School Board member Angela Rheingans said she appreciated the idea of making the facilities available to community members, but wants to ensure rules are followed.
“I don’t want one group to ruin it for everybody,” she said.
“We have cameras at every facility,” Peterson said. “They are in all the gyms.”
Retirement plan approved
Like it has done in past years, the school board approved its retirement incentives for teachers.
School districts will activate retirement incentives to save on payroll costs; typically, those retiring are longer-tenured employees and have higher salaries.
To be eligible, school employees must be 55 or older and have served at least five years of continuous service to the school by June 30, 2021.
Peterson said 23 teachers are eligible for the plan and their experience ranges from 5 to 36 years. As an incentive, those who decide to participate on or before Dec. 18 will receive $36,000. Eligible employees who decide to participate on or before March 4 will receive $18,000.
The money is moved into a payment plan administered through MidAmerica Administrative and Retirement Solutions, Inc. in three equal payments. Beneficiaries can either receive payments or choose to invest the money.
The plan will not be offered during the 2021-22 school years, documents outlining the plan say.
The board approved the personnel report, which included Lori McMahon as a new bus driver and Fallon Collins as a new substitute bus driver. The school had previously planned on postponing its in-town bus routes due to a driver shortage, but quickly recanted that idea after a plea for help was answered by members of the community. The need is not totally gone; the district is still searching for substitute bus drivers. Other items on the personnel report included the hiring of Tonia Oronzio and Autumn Lopez as co-middle school cheer coaches; and the hiring of Bruce Biehl, Reighan Huffman and Mary Dirksen as special education associates.
