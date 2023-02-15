CLINTON — Clinton School District Superintendent Gary DeLacy explained to the Clinton School Board on Monday how an education funding bill signed by Governor Kim Reynolds last week will affect the District.
The new law sets a 3% increase in the state cost per pupil, commonly known as SSA funding that the state provides each school district.
“In the last 14 years,” he said, “it’s the highest we’ve had in a long time.”
The increase in funding for Iowa’s K-12 public means that in fiscal year 2024, the District will receive $222 more per student. The resulting total in state aid per student will amount to $7,635.
Describing it as a double-edged sword, DeLacy said “3 percent is the second best in 14 years – it’s half of the inflation rate.”
Other noted updates from the currently ongoing legislative session included a proposed private school testing rollback. Students receiving education saving accounts are required under a new law enacted two weeks ago to participate in mandated state and federal testing. HSB 138, however, will amend that enactment if passed, giving parents the option to opt private school students out of state-mandating testing, including early literacy assessments and progress monitoring.
School renovation
During a tour of the facility prior to Monday’s meeting, school board members and Clinton Community College President Brian Kelly were able to view a school designed, as Delacy said, to emit the feel of a workplace or a junior college. Large monitors on the wall in each classroom take the place of Epson projectors. Desks at different height levels accommodate students of varying heights, and different wall and ceiling materials give contrasting textured looks throughout the building.
According to information provided by DeLacy, Phase One of the Clinton High School renovation will be turned over to the school district Feb. 24. Clinton High School will not be in session on Friday, Feb. 24 and Monday, Feb. 27 to allow the staff time to move into the new facility. Elementary and middle school students will be in session during these two days. The first day of classes in the new facility will be Tuesday, Feb. 28.
The district will have a public open house March 4 from 1-3:30 p.m. Tours of Phase 1, which is the three-story academic building, along with the renovation of Yourd Gym will be available from 1-2 p.m. and 2:30-3:30 p.m. From 2-2:30 p.m., there will be a short presentation with speakers from the community, district, and student body.
The following Saturday, March 11, from 8 a.m. to noon, there will be a garage sale of the 1919 building before the demolition. This is the part of the building that has served academically before and after the 1968 fire.
After a final asbestos removal, the demolition of the 1919 building will occur this spring. After that, Phase Two construction will begin. This will be the music wing, the career and technical wing (auto, welding, agriculture, woods, etc.) and a Performing Arts Center between the two. Phase Two is scheduled to be completed by the summer of 2024.
Personnel
Bluff Elementary School Special Education Teacher Lynnette Lott was honored Monday as the Gold Key Recognition recipient for February. Lott has held this position at Bluff Elementary School since it opened 24 years ago in 1999.
The Board also approved employee changes as follows:
New Hires
• Reginald Russel, Clinton Middle School Boys Basketball Coach
• Nickolas Obren, Clinton Middle School Swimming Coach
• Arviana Miles, Eagle Heights Elementary After School Program site coordinator
• Trey Foster, Bus driver
• Adam Cox, Bus driver
• Andy Sharp, Substitute bus driver
• Heather Partin, CHS Food Service kitchen helper
• Serina Lawson, Bluff Elementary paraeducator
• Laurie Koranda, Bluff Elementary paraeducator
• Julia Murphy, Jefferson Elementary School paraeducator
• Ashley Waldorf, Jefferson Elementary paraeducator
• Marcella McCullough, Eagle Heights Elementary paraeducator
• Allyah Miller, Eagle Heights Elementary paraeducator
• Alexandra Nigh, CMS Paraeducator
• Praxides C. Ojeda, YWCA-North Preschool paraeducator
Resignations
• Tiffiny Sager, Whittier Elementary School After School Program site coordinator
• Amanda Cady, CHS Special Olympics coach
• Albert Hayton, CHS Assistant Boys tennis coach
• Sherrise Barten, Bus driver
• Michael Darrow, Bus driver
• Brianne Larson, CHS-Gateway Learning Center Food Service cook
• Carlene Albrechtsen, CHS piano accompanist
• Morgan Eversoll, Clinton Administration Center summer office worker
• Courtney Fullick, Eagle Heights Preschool paraeducator
• Jodie Reed, YWCA-North Preschool paraeducator
• Amanda Otto, Bluff Elementary paraeducator
• Praxides V. Ojeda, Bluff Elementary paraeducator
• Michelle Wiebers, Bluff Elementary paraeducator
• Jaelin Henderson, Eagle Heights Elementary paraeducator
Retirements
• Darcy Thornton, Eagle Heights Elementary School fourth grade teacher, effective June 5
Transfer
• Madison Kenworthy has transferred from paraeducator at Jefferson Elementary School to secondary secretary at Jefferson Elementary School.
The next meeting, a Committee of the Whole session, will be 5:30 p.m. Feb. 27 at the Clinton Administration Center.
