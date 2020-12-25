CAMANCHE — The Camanche School Board plans to discuss the district’s use of the Indian mascot next month.
Camanche School District Superintendent Tom Parker noted a comment during the board meeting open forum Monday about the district’s use of the Indian mascot in Camanche. The use of Native American imagery for mascots has been a topic of conversation locally and at a national level, Parker said.
“There has been media interest in this,” Parker said. “I’ve been involved in either interviews or questions from the media regarding this topic. And I do believe people are looking to the school district as far as where we’re going to be as a school district with this topic and question.”
School Board Vice President Peg Wolf believes this is an issue that needs to be addressed. The board’s two traditional options are discussing it as an agenda item as a whole school board or sending it to a subcommittee, which would then bring a recommendation back to the school board, she said. Either option is fine with Wolf, she said.
Board member Travis Baker supports discussing the school mascot as an agenda item. The board needs to discuss the issue soon because the district is building a new gymnasium, Baker said.
“If we are going to go away from the Indian logo, we need to address that before we do that floor, I believe,” Baker said. ”Otherwise, we’re going to have to go back if we choose to go away from it. And we have a whole other gym we’re going to be building, too. So I think it definitely has to be discussed here very soon.”
Parker believes when discussing topics such as the district’s mascot, meaningful conversations are helpful. The board could elect to have a subcommittee address the issue after discussion is held on the issue, Parker noted.
The issue is not just affecting the school district but the whole community, Wolf added. It is something that should be discussed in an open way and be available for the community to listen and respond, Wolf said. She supports putting the item for discussion on the January agenda.
