DEWITT — Area schools will be asking residents to head to the polls March 7 to approve various measures.
Residents who live within the Calamus-Wheatland district boundaries will be asked to approve or deny a bond referendum seeking $7.8 million for officials in that district to renovate and add on to the school’s current facilities. On the table is a list of projects estimated to cost $7 million. The remaining estimated $800,000 is for bonding and design fees, as well as a contingency fund. Superintendent Lonnie Luepker said the $7.8 million is the maximum amount the school can ask for under the proposed levy, but added it wouldn’t all be spent.
“We are hoping to keep it way under that amount,” Luepker said.
The project has been discussed in multiple public meetings last fall and again this month. The district also will mail information about the proposed projects to each property owner. A list of frequently asked questions, artist’s renderings of the proposed project and a property-tax impact calculator are available on the district’s website at calamuswheatlandia.sites.thrillshare.com/article/970825.
Included in the $7 million project are:
• Security upgrades to both the high school and junior high, including a new entryway vestibule and an exterior-door security system.
• Construction of An Industrial Tech/Ag/STEM classroom and weight room addition to the high school that will connect main building to the Activity Center. Officials say this will also improve security and will provide added efficiency for custodial staff who will no longer need to clean mud, snow, etc. from students walking between the buildings, officials said.
• Upgrades to classrooms to improve aesthetics and increase efficiency and security including new finishes, exterior windows and doors.
• A renovation to the high school gymnasium stage including lighting, acoustics and sound system.
• A new football field and track complex in a field adjacent to the high school on the other side of Toronto Street. The bond also includes funds to acquire the land and construct a concession stand/restroom facility on the property as well as a parking lot. The field would be made of synthetic turf, and enough bleachers would be constructed for 600 home fans and 200 visiting fans. The school, despite having track and field and football, does not have a home performance venue for either sport. This portion of the total project will cost an estimated $2.4 million.
• HVAC system updates at the high school and elementary buildings.
• A remodel and expansion of the lobby area at the High School Activity Center.
• A remodel and acquisition of new kitchen equipment in the elementary cafeteria. This portion also includes the addition of air conditioning in the space.
A facilities committee made up of volunteers from both Wheatland and Calamus created a list of district needs, many of which are included in the referendum.
The referendum, if approved, would increase property taxes for residents living within the district based on the assessed value of their property. For example, a property with an assessed value of $150,000, after rollbacks and other tax credits, has an estimated taxable value of $76,245. After the math is applied, the increase in its annual taxes would be $206.13.
Luepker encouraged anyone with questions about the project to call the school at (563) 374-1292.
Northeast lowers PPEL cap request
For the second time in six months, the Northeast Community School District School Board is asking its voter base to approve a measure that would lock in its Physical Plant and Equipment Levy (PPEL) taxing authority for the next 10 years.
The district currently collects 67 cents per $1,000 in valuation for its PPEL, which is a funding source schools utilize to pay for operating costs, utilities, certain infrastructure improvements, energy conservation initiatives, new school buses and technology upgrades. It cannot be used for salary or benefit expenditures.
If the March 7 vote passes, taxes would not increase. The school board could opt to collect less for the PPEL, but if approved, it could not levy for more than the 67-cent cap for the next 10 years, unless a public vote is approved to increase the cap. The measure needs a simple majority – 50% + 1 – to pass.
In September 2022, Northeast district voters rejected a measure that would have doubled that cap to $1.34.
The PPEL expires every 10 years, and Northeast’s current levy ends June 30. If voters do not approve the March 7 measure, the district would lose the revenue stream altogether, which annually accounts for an estimated $160,000 – less than 1% of the district’s total revenue – from the school’s budget.
This is the last available special election window before the expiration date.
Over the next decade, officials say the money would be used to help purchase five new school buses, four passenger vans, over $1 million in technology, and $750,000 in roof repairs.
Central DeWitt eyes PPEL cap increase
Similarly in the Central DeWitt district, officials are asking for a renewal of their PPEL cap. However, the vote in Central DeWitt is for an increase to $1.34 per $1,000 in valuation.
If the measure is approved, it would not increase property taxes, but would instead give school board members the authority to increase its PPEL asking to any number up to $1.34.
District superintendent Dan Peterson at a November school board meeting said the intention is to not increase taxpayers’ tax burden, and thus, promised to “shift things around” to reduce taxing elsewhere. Right now, fixing some of the infrastructural issues that currently plague the district is of the utmost importance, Peterson said.
The district this year brought in just under $440,000 under its PPEL levy. If voters approve the proposed measure, that number – which is based on property valuations – could as much as double.
“We need these funds for projects and maintaining our facilities,” Peterson said.
Also on the ballot March 7 for Central DeWitt is a revenue purpose statement that defines the district’s uses for its SAVE (one-cent sales tax) revenue. It is part of Secure an Advanced Vision for Education, also known as the statewide one-cent sales tax for education. Iowa school districts ask voters to approve an RPS to continue investing state sales tax funds in school infrastructure projects.
