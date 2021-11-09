CLINTON — School nurses, who navigated COVID-19 for what is going on two years, were recognized for their service Monday.
The Stan Reeves Gold Key Award recognizes accomplishments or service to the school district each month during the school year. District nurses Katherine Burken, Tara Foit, Susan Reighard, Julie Haferbier, Megan Herrig, Kelly Lampe and Patricia Neymeyer were November’s honorees.
School staff members become like parents while children are at school, Rhea Wright, director of student services, said Monday. “School nurses exemplify this role.”
Nurses take care of injuries and illnesses during the school day. “Sometimes they are there just to listen,” Write said.
School nurses are liaisons to parents and the community, Wright said. They’ve been on the front lines of the pandemic.
School nurses helped with the return-to-learn plan, screened for COVID and provided vaccines, Wright said. They managed quarantine tracking systems and made sure parents were informed.
“COVID matters still take approximately 20% of their days,” Wright said.
“These ladies have dealt with a lot of human conflict,” said Superintendent Gary DeLacy. Sometimes, when quarantine issues are discussed, people aren’t pleasant to them, but the nurses are always professional, DeLacy said.
