CLINTON — The Clinton School District and City of Clinton have approved an agreement this week to extend the school resource officer program for five years.
The Clinton School Board voted 5-1 Monday to approve an amended and extended agreement for the School Resource Officer program in the Clinton School District. The Clinton County Council unanimously approved the amended and extended agreement for the SRO program Tuesday.
The agreement includes funding for three SROs, with one of the SROs to be at the Gateway Learning Center.
The Clinton School District will contribute 70% towards the SRO at the Gateway Learning Center, with a 20% contribution from the Camanche School District and a 10% contribution from the City of Clinton, Clinton School District Superintendent Gary DeLacy said.
The other two SROs will be funded 55% by the Clinton School District and 45% by the city.
The agreement will begin Aug. 1 and will end July 31, 2025. The agreement between the City of Clinton and Clinton School District says all SROs will be sworn Clinton police officers and certified by the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy. They will also have a minimum of three years of law enforcement experience, working knowledge of child welfare and the juvenile justice system and working knowledge of community human services.
An SRO will be assigned for a minimum of three years unless reassigned as provided in the agreement. The city and school district agree a minimum SRO assignment period is desirable to maximize the benefits of the program by recouping the investment in training, experience and establish relationships. A new SRO officer will successfully complete the National Association of School Resources Officers Training Program during the first year of their assignment, the agreement says.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.