CLINTON — Clinton School District Superintendent Gary DeLacy continued to voice concern with legislation that would in part establish a scholarship program for students at underperforming schools so that they could attend private schools.
DeLacy, at the monthly Legislative Coffee on Saturday, noted the Clinton School Board passed a resolution last Monday, stating the board does not support the bill. Although the bill will not directly impact the Clinton School District yet, the legislation comes down to core values, DeLacy believes. The bill still allows private schools to discriminate against who they serve, DeLacy said. He believes the public schools and private schools need to be on the same playing field, he added.
The bill would give about $5,200 for a student attending an underperforming school who chooses to enroll in a private school, State Rep. Norlin Mommsen, R-DeWitt, said. The public schools receive additional funds for the Individualized Education Program qualification and English as a second language, Mommsen noted.
Mommsen believes there should be strings attached to any state dollars, he added.
“Just to flat give a check and do what you want, I have an issue with that,” Mommsen said. “So I would think there should be some guardrails if it goes to a private school. But as the bill reads now, I’m not real comfortable with that part.”
State Sen. Chris Cournoyer, R-LeClaire, advocated against vouchers during her time on the school board, she said. She supported this bill because she believes every student in the state deserves a quality education, she said. She also cited the narrow focus of the bill. The bill includes students that are on the list of 32 failing schools according to the Every Student Succeeds Act, she noted. The appropriation was estimated to be around $3 million of a $3.5 billion budget spent on K-12 education every year, she noted. It is a worthy investment to help students who are in failing schools to get a quality education, she said.
“It doesn’t affect the schools in Clinton County because none of those schools are on that list,” Cournoyer said. “And I would be opposed to expanding that until we can prove a program that is as narrowly focused as I supported in the Senate can prove itself successful.”
The bill also proposes to incorporate flexibility in teacher leadership funds, Cournoyer said.
State Rep. Mary Wolfe, D-Clinton, noted that in every state that has enacted this measure, the voucher program has expanded. She believes that in Iowa, the state has a constitutional obligation to provide students with a good, public education that takes everyone, helps everyone and gives every child what they need to grow up and be able to get a good-paying job.
“Our funding of schools for the upcoming year is problematic,” Wolfe said. “We need to put our money into our public schools until the day that we don’t have any failing schools. When that happens, we can talk about vouchers so kids can go to private schools. But let’s fix our public school system.”
Wolfe’s understanding is there are enough House Republicans who understand the issues with the bill, she said. As it stands, she does not believe the bill will move forward, she stated.
