CLINTON — Students returning to class in the Clinton School District will wear face coverings and practice social distancing, but many will not return to classrooms at all.
Superintendent Gary DeLacy released the District’s convoluted return-to-learn plan Thursday. Some students will attend class on site. Some students will learn online.
Some elementary students will report to elementary buildings. Some elementary students will attend school in the middle school or high school buildings.
The plan was difficult to design and is only the beginning of policies and procedures that try to educate children while adhering to increasing and diverse guidelines from government and health organizations, DeLacy said Wednesday.
The start date for Clinton schools is Aug. 17. Students in preschool through sixth grades and high school freshmen will report to campus every day. Face-to-face learning is the best academic model, said DeLacy, and younger students are more dependent on teachers than older students are.
Seventh and eighth grades and high school sophomores, juniors and seniors will take classes online unless, due to substandard performance or special needs, the District requires them to attend class in person.
The District does not have space in elementary buildings for social distancing for every student, DeLacy said. Classrooms are 850-1,000 square feet and 6-foot distancing requires 36 square feet per student.
But having children attend in person some days and online other days presented childcare problems for parents.
The District opted to reduce class sizes to make social distancing possible so that younger students can attend class every day. That meant moving students to buildings where space is available.
Whittier Elementary is a three-section building, DeLacy said. It has only three classrooms for each grade level, so it doesn’t have enough space for all of its students to attend while social distancing.
Therefore, fourth and fifth grades from Whittier will attend class at Clinton Middle School.
Eagle Heights, Jefferson and Bluff Elementary schools are four-section schools, so the District found space for most of the students at their respective schools.
Fifth graders from Eagle Heights, Jefferson and Bluff elementary schools will attend class at Clinton High School.
Young students will be isolated from older students, DeLacy said. Elementary students will have class on the first floor of the high school; high schoolers will be on the second floor.
At the middle school, each grade will have its own pod.
Students will not have similar passing times in the hallways.
About 2,000 students will be onsite in August, DeLacy said. Clinton’s certified enrollment for 2019-2020 was about 3,600, according to the Iowa Department of Education.
DeLacy estimates that 70-80% of seventh- and eighth-grade students and students in 10th through 12th grades will take classes online. The other 20-30% — students having difficulty online or students who have special needs — will attend class at the middle school or high school.
Students will be required to attend in person if they showed a lack of participation in online classes in the spring, said DeLacy. “We know they weren’t successful [online], so why would we do it again?”
Students who don’t have equal access to online classes, such as those without internet access, may also be required to attend in person. Special education students sometimes require face-to-face teaching based on the skills they are learning, DeLacy said.
The District will look at the in-person option for seventh, eighth, 10th, 11th and 12th grades on a student-by-student basis, said DeLacy. Students who are not successful online this fall will be required to move on campus later.
Even students who take online classes will be able to meet with teachers in person, DeLacy said. Schools will not be closed, so online students will be allowed to talk with teachers face-to-face when needed.
Online students may be on campus for certain activities, such as marching band, or career classes, such as welding, auto shop or building trades.
All students at Gateway Learning Center, the alternative high school housed at Gateway Area Community Center, will attend school in person, DeLacy said. “That’s not an issue with social distancing there.”
The District is asking parents to check their children’s temperatures every morning before the students leave for school. About half of the District’s students arrive by bus, and DeLacy doesn’t want to take time to check temperatures at each stop.
Nor does the District want to wait until students arrive at school to take their temperatures. It doesn’t want sick children on the buses.
As per Department of Health guidelines, students with temperatures of 100.4 degrees or higher will not be allowed in schools.
Students on campus will be issued face shields and will be required to sanitize their hands frequently, DeLacy said. The District has purchased face shields using CARES Act stimulus funds. The shields cost the District about $15,000, DeLacy said.
The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, also known as the CARES Act, is a $2 trillion economic stimulus bill passed by Congress and signed into law in March 2020 in response to the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States.
LyondellBasell donated an additional 650 face shields, DeLacy said, and students will be allowed to use masks of their own if they prefer.
The District will also consider parental choice, said DeLacy. Already more than 30 families have expressed concern about sending their children back to school either because the students have health conditions that make them high risk for COVID-19 or because a family member at home has.
Parents who wish to discuss the online option should contact Trista Bratcher at tbratcher@clintonia.org.
The plan announced Thursday lacks many details, DeLacy acknowledged. The District will be “constantly bombarding” parents with information as decisions are made. The District would rather “over-communicate” than to have parents unclear about policies and procedures.
The District still needs to make decisions about use of water fountains, how to keep social distancing in bathrooms and at lunch and how to implement recess.
“It is my hope,” wrote DeLacy in his blog, “that we will reach a point during the school year that we can serve all students onsite. This is a very fluid situation, and I anticipate changes throughout the year.
“I understand that there are more questions than answers at this point,” DeLacy wrote. “This pandemic has created multiple changes. Please work with us to best support all students.”
