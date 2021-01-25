Iowa
Camanche School District: Due to the weather forecast, school will dismiss at 1 p.m. today. There will be no afternoon preschool.
Clinton School District: Due to inclement weather, there will be a two-hour early dismissal today. Tuesday will be an online learning day for all students.
Central DeWitt School District: Schools will dismissing at 1 p.m. today.
Northeast School District: Northeast will be dismissing two hours early today due to the weather. All afternoon activities and practices are cancelled.
Illinois
Morrison School District: Schools will be dismissing a half hour early today due to potentially dangerous road conditions late this afternoon. Northside Elementary School will dismiss at 1:55 p.m. and all other schools will dismiss at 2:05 p.m.. There will be no afternoon practices.
