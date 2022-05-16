DEWITT — In Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds’ Condition of the State address, she promised to use federal money as a $1,000 retention bonus to teachers as a “thank you” for teaching during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The money, provided by the Iowa Department of Education, was available to in-classroom teachers only.
However, Central DeWitt officials felt the bonuses should have been extended to more than just teaching staff, so they did it themselves.
During a special meeting May 3, the school board approved a measure that will provide a $1,000 stipend to all district employees who did not receive the governor’s bonus, regardless of time hired, full-time or part-time status, or position. The money will be paid out this month, school business manager Cyndie Johnson said.
In all, that means 145 employees will receive the stipend, from administrators and instructional coaches to teaching associates and food service workers.
The number of hours worked, or their starting date with the district, will not affect them receiving the bonus.
“My recommendation is, we are all part of the same team and I think everyone deserves to be a part of this,” said Central DeWitt Superintendent Dan Peterson.
After IPERS and other benefits are factored into the bottom line, it’s an investment of $170,505. The majority of that money — $139,932 — will come from the school’s Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) money received through federal COVID-19 pandemic relief dollars.
A small percentage of the total — $2,351.80 — will come from the school’s general fund, and nutrition employees’ stipends will come from the nutrition budget. That total is $28,221.60.
Central DeWitt Superintendent Dan Peterson said this would not hinder the nutrition department’s budget usage going forward, as the school’s free-meal reimbursement from the federal government surpassed the cost to provide those meals.
“I am incredibly supportive of this,” said school board member Angela Rheingans. “It almost seems like a no-brainer because we have those funds and it is a small impact to the general fund.”
Board member Cory Huff agreed.
“I know having good employees is something the school has appreciated and is something that going forward will be a big part of the district in retaining good employees and teachers,” Huff said. “This is a good use of the remaining ESSER dollars.”
The Northeast Community School District is offering retention bonuses, but broke up their distribution a bit.
The Northeast School Board approved using ESSER funds or other district money for a $250 incentive bonus for certified staff to be paid “at a date or dates to be determined” during the 2022-23 school year. The board also approved a $500 stipend for non-certified staff with the same stipulations.
At Calamus-Wheatland, Superintendent Lonnie Luepker said he expects that district’s board to consider a retention measure at its May meeting.
“If we do something at our May meeting, it will be for everyone who did not receive (the state’s retention bonus)” Luepker said.
