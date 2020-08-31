As the school year kicks off, activities directors have been putting safety protocols in place for sports and other events while keeping an eye on COVID-19 spread that might lead to adjustments.
Both Central DeWitt and Maquoketa schools have been moving forward with indoor and outdoor activities, with their activities directors acknowledging a fluid situation and continuing to monitor virus activity.
At Central DeWitt, masks are required of all spectators at indoor and outdoor events, said Jered Birt, activities director for the Central DeWitt School District. Social distancing also is recommended.
“Face masks are going to be required at all of our venues. People who come to football games are going to be required to wear a face mask. People who come to our gymnasium are going to be required to wear a facemask. People who come into our auditorium are going to be required to wear a facemask,” he said at a recent school board meeting.
The masks are “our first step to try to mitigate the risk and exposure,” Birt said. “The ultimate goal is to have an entire season for all our activities, not a season that’s cut short or a season that’s missed out on because of not trying to take some mitigating factors.”
At Maquoketa, masks are required of all spectators at indoor events, such as volleyball games, and seating is going to be every other row, said Tom Gruenwald, activities director for the Maquoketa School District. For outdoor events, such as football games, masks aren’t required but are recommended, as is social distancing.
“Of course things can change at any time,” Gruenwald noted.
For schools, such as DeWitt and others they play in sports, using a hybrid model where students are in the classroom part of the week and using online learning at home other days, the logistics of getting students, particularly those who don’t yet drive, to practice and scheduling games present a further challenge, Birt said.
To add to the stress that parents, teachers and students felt about going back to school, COVID-19 data released by the state – which is used by parents and school administrators to decide if it is safe to send their kids to school – has come under increasing scrutiny for incorrect information.
Iowa officials acknowledged that they knew since late July that antiquated equipment was resulting in the inaccurate reporting of COVID-19 cases. Dr. Caitlin Pedati, the state’s epidemiologist, said at a press conference that Iowa health officials first became aware of the problem in late July, while Gov. Kim Reynolds said she was first made aware of the issue three weeks ago.
Pedati did not directly answer questions about why the state didn’t inform the media and the public when it first discovered the issue. “I know it’s not ideal when things keep changing,” she said. Pedati and Reynolds have said the state has rectified the problem.
The state’s website now explains how it calculates the 14-day rates: taking the sum total of individuals positive cases for 14 days divided by the sum total of individuals tested for 14 days.
