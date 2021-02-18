DEWITT — After 10 years with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach in Clinton County, Mark Schroeder retired in January.
During his time with the Clinton County Extension Office he wore many different hats, though mainly served in a role related to community and economic development outreach.
Schroeder was especially valued for the consistency he brought to the position during the staffing transitions over the past few years.
The public is invited to join the extension office in extending best wishes to Schroeder by sending cards to the office. They will be forwarded on.
The address is Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, Clinton County, 400 E. 11th St., DeWitt, IA 52742.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.