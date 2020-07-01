DEWITT — A longtime funeral director is being honored for his longevity.
Douglas Schultz of DeWitt, owner and funeral director at Schultz Funeral Home in DeWitt, will be recognized by the Iowa Funeral Directors Association for 50 years in the profession.
Schultz is one of 11 funeral directors from around the state to receive recognition by peers and colleagues for 50 years of service to Iowa communities.
Douglas and his wife, Pat, purchased the former McGinnis Funeral Home in 1981.
Douglas became interested in funeral service as a senior member of 4-H when a guest speaker, a local funeral director, spoke about a lifelong experience of helping people. After graduating from the University of Minnesota he worked in various funeral homes across Iowa, including Williams Funeral Home in Clarinda, Warner Brothers Funeral Home, and Walter Funeral Home in Mapleton, Anthon, Ute and Danbury. He also purchased Kelly Funeral Home in Ground Mound.
Schultz established Lake Street Crematory in DeWitt, which serves funeral homes in a four-county area. Schultz has a daughter and son-in-law, Sarah and Raymond Ackerman Jr., who are also involved in the funeral service.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 140th annual convention of the IFDA was canceled. Schultz will be recognized at next year’s convention, but has received his pin and celebrates 50 years this year.
The IFDA represents over 700 Iowa licensed funeral directors and 425 funeral home establishments throughout the state.
