CLINTON — Sarah Harding Senior Living's Board of Directors has announced the appointment of Anna Schwarz as the facility's new executive director.
Schwarz, who had been assistant executive director since May 25 and has been serving as interim executive director since June 30, will immediately step into the executive director position.
She previously was employed with Big Meadows Nursing Home in Savanna, Illinois.
She is a Clinton native, attended Clinton High School, and earned her bachelor’s degree in human services and master’s degree in business administration, both from Upper Iowa University.
Schwarz said she is excited to lead the Sarah Harding team and the residents into a positive and inspiring place to live and work.
