CLINTON — The Scott for Tots initiative had another successful holiday drive this year, Billion Auto Sales Associate Scott Stubblefield said Tuesday.
This was the fourth year the Scott for Tots program was held for the Clinton County area. The program collects toys for the Holiday Network, which distributes them to families and children in need. The program once again surpassed what it collected in previous years, Stubblefield said.
“I think we did very well,” Stubblefield said. “Once again exceeded what we’ve done in previous years. We exceeded what we expected to get and were able to fill all applications.”
Collection for the program began Oct. 23 and ended Dec. 12. Items were taken to the distribution center on Dec. 14, with gifts distributed Dec. 15 and Dec. 16, Stubblefield said.
Organizers held a kick-off event at the beginning of the collection window, which led to an early boost in collections compared to prior years, Stubblefield said. Donations flattened out in the middle of the collection but they saw a “huge surge of donations”” the last few weeks, Stubblefield said.
Stubblefield noted the program’s importance for families struggling to make ends meet, including families with both parents working, he said.
“I’ve got grandsons and love kids and just think if there’s anything we can do to give them a bright spot in their day or their year, that’s kind of our obligation to do that,” Stubblefield said.
Stubblefield cited the community support that helps boost the program on a yearly basis. They picked up a few volunteers this year, he said. He noted Realtors with Ruhl and Ruhl have been mainstays in assisting the program for three years. They get additional assistance from community businesses each year, Stubblefield added. They had several new businesses serve as collection spots for the Scott for Tots program, he noted.
“Thanks to the community for their continued support,” Stubblefield said. “It seems like each year another business comes on board.”
