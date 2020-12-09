CLINTON — Toy donations are keeping pace with last year's Scott for Tots holiday campaign, but monetary donations have gone through the roof.
A Clinton woman donated $10,000 to the toy drive this year, organizer Scott Stubblefield said Wednesday. Her sister donated another $5,000.
Cash donations, other than the $15,000 from the siblings, have increased as well. "We are getting a lot more cash donations than toys this year," Stubblefield said. "A lot of people don’t want to go shopping."
The amount of money donated seems like a lot until shopping begins. "I went out last Wednesday and spent $3,000 in one day," Stubblefield said. He spent $1,000 at Burlington Coat Factory and another $500 on pajamas and other clothing.
"It’s allowing us to buy some nicer stuff," Stubblefield said. He can purchase winter coats that cost $25-$50 instead of cheaper ones.
"I just spent $650 today [on] sporting equipment," said Stubblefield.
Donations to Scott for Tots have come from hundreds of miles away. A guy who went to school with Stubblefield sent 80 pairs of Under Armour and Adidas tennis shoes from Texas, Stubblefield said.
Scott for Tots will pick up collection boxes from area businesses Friday. Donations can be left at Billion Auto, Clinton Printing, Hometown Cash Advance, Iron Horse Fitness, Mediacom, RSVP or Ruhl & Ruhl until then.
"I think we had about 30 boxes [last year]," Stubblefield said. He expects to have at least that many total boxes this season. Billion Auto in Clinton, where Stubblefield works, has about five full boxes itself.
On Tuesday, the boxes will be taken to Holiday Network program organizers, who distribute the toys.
"We're helping about 350 families this year," said Lynee Burken, director of Retired & Senior Volunteer Program. That's a typical number for the Holiday Network, she said.
"Actually, I thought that we'd see a large increase this year with COVID and the effects of it," Burken said, "but it's about average for what we've had prior years."
Some names are new, Burken said, so she knows the Network is reaching people it didn't reach before. "But there are some that have signed up before who have not [this year]."
Holiday Network usually sends applications to families through the schools, Burken said. This year the Holiday Network received calls from people asking how to get applications, Burken said. "[They] said they didn't get one because they were doing online learning."
Though it's too late for families to sign up for the Holiday Network this year, anyone who is struggling can call RSVP or the Associate Benevolent Society, Burken said.
"We want to make sure people still have what they need."
The Holiday Network receives donations from many organizations besides Scott for Tots, Burken said. Donations of food or gifts for families and seniors come from Prince of Peace, Clausen, Central Bank, Clinton National Bank, 392 Caffe, 3M, YWCA, State Farm Bank, MercyOne, Ascentra, NelsonCorp and WestRock.
Donations to HUGS — hats, undergarments, gloves and socks — are also distributed through the Holiday Network. Information Referral & Assistance Services and Associate Benevolent Society provide volunteers to help with distribution.
"The community really does step up and help out with this program," Burken said. "It's very overwhelming in a wonderful way."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.