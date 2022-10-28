CLINTON – “Scott for Tots” Toy Drive began its fifth year of collecting donations on Monday to help bring holiday joy to less fortunate children in the community.
“The need is there,” the drive’s organizer, Scott Stubblefield, says, “and, unfortunately, it’s gotten bigger every year.”
In 2018, after the local Toys for Tots Campaign had been discontinued, Stubblefield’s friends told him there was a need in the community and that he should rectify Toys for Tots’ absence.
“That first year was pretty nerve racking,” he says, “because I didn’t know what I was doing. I didn’t know how to go about it. But it just kind of fell together.”
Now, Stubblefield and his other board members have the strong support of the community and, through the Holiday Network, have helped thousands of area children have the opportunity to receive Christmas presents.
About 40 different drop-off locations throughout the community will be accepting coats, hats, gloves, boots, and new, unwrapped toys for children ages one through 15 through Dec. 12, including Billion Auto, Citizens First Bank, Clinton Community College, Clinton Printing, Deanna’s Java, Farm & Fleet, and 1st Gateway Credit Union.
Stubblefield says he always gets nervous during this first week of the collection period, when donations are few. He’ll go around town checking into the big collection boxes he’s left until around after Halloween and the boxes begin to fill.
He says the community has stepped up and met the demand every year so far, always having enough to satisfy all incoming recipient applications who have until Nov. 18 this year to apply with Stubblefield at Billion Auto, at Information Referral & Assistance Services, or at Retired Senior Volunteer Program’s location at 1900 N. Third St.
After the collection period has ended, the showroom at Billion Auto, the dealership at which he works, will be filled with all of the boxes of collected toys that will be sorted for the Holiday Network. Toys will distributed to applicants Dec. 14 and 15.
A celebration of the fifth year of the drive will take place Nov. 5 at Legend’s Draft Haus at 2118 Harrison Drive, beginning at noon. There will be a bags tournament while local businesses run giveaways and bands Down 24, The Old School, 3 on the Tree, and Brooke Byam & the Daymakers perform on a flat-bed trailer.
“I have a feeling they may not want to quit after 45 minutes to an hour,” he says of the musicians. “It’s going to be a great time.”
A toy donation will happily be accepted in lieu of the $10 cover.
