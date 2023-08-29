Scott Kelby announces the official date of his Annual Worldwide Photo Walk, the world’s largest Photo Walk. The event is happening October 7 in thousands of cities all over the world.
The Scott Kelby Worldwide Photo Walk, dubbed the world’s largest global and social photography event, has grown immensely in size and popularity since the inaugural walk in 2007.
The concept of a Photo Walk is simple. Photo Walks are created by Walk Leaders in cities all over the world. Walkers meet up at a pre- designated location to spend a few hours socializing, capturing images, and sharing with like-minded people. At the end of the Photo Walk, most groups convene at local restaurants or taverns to share their images and experiences over food.
In addition to the event, photo walkers will be able to upload their favorite picture to our popular Photo Walk contest for a chance to win prizes from industry related sponsors. We will have one walker grand prize winner, one leader grand prize winner, and 10 finalists to be selected by Scott Kelby himself. Prizes have not been officially announced yet but could contain a camera, software licenses and membership, up to $750 worth of industry gift cards, camera bags & more!
This isn’t just a walk—this is a walk with a cause. While the event is completely free and you are under absolutely no obligation to donate the event does support The Springs of Hope Kenya Orphanage, an organization that feeds, houses, educates, and empowers young orphans so that they can grow up to not just survive, but succeed. Scott is asking that each person who participates donates to help make a difference in theses children’s lives. Every dollar counts. You can donate here: https://worldwidephotowalk.com/donate/
Regardless of whether you donate or not pre-registration is required, and will allow you to enter the contest after the event. Head on over to worldwidephotowalk.com, find a city near you, and complete the free sign up form!
Additionally, participants can connect socially before, during, and after the event using the hashtag #WWPW2023 on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.
