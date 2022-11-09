During World War II, Dale VonThun of Goose Lake created a scrapbook for a school project.
Containing photos of local men and women in military service – photos that were published in the Clinton Herald at that time – the scrapbook would be preserved for decades in a trunk belonging to his mother, Elsie VonThun.
“My brother was probably about eight years old when he made this,” said Fulton, Illinois, resident August VonThun Jr., who currently has the scrapbook. Dale VonThun, a veteran himself, died in 2020.
“She was good at hiding stuff and keeping it,” August says of his mother, who died in 2009. “We always knew she had it.”
A navy blue book adorned with a gold “Barwick Clothes” logo and held together by binding made of scotch and duct tape, its pages are made out of calendars, magazine pages advertising General Motors diesel engines and other random papers. The pages lack any protective covering, providing reason for their slightly worn edges and fragility, but many of the photos glued to them haven’t faded in the least over the past 80 years.
“I knew a bunch of them,” August says of the men and women in the photos. “I worked with some of them years later, but they’re all gone.”
He names Pete Krikovich, whom he worked with at Clinton Corn, which would later become ADM; Charles Witt; and fellow farmer Orville Seamer. Contained in the book as well are the photos of VonThun’s uncle, Arnold Jahn, and another man by the name of Lloyd who was working on building August’s house while home on leave but had to return to service right away after the bombing of Pearl Harbor.
“Wounded But Cheerful” is printed above the photo of Brigadier General Hanford MacNider of Mason City, who sits smiling in a wheelchair after being wounded by the explosion of a grenade in New Guinea.
Next to it, on the same page, is a photo of Rear Admiral C.H. Woodward with Mr. and Mrs. Thomas F. Sullivan of Waterloo, the parents of five sons the Navy listed as missing after the sinking of the cruiser Janeau.
The photo on another page shows Eugene Hoffman celebrating his promotion from second to first lieutenant, while U.S. Marine Corps Private Donald Kelly of DeWitt is shown blinded by wounds he had sustained.
“I was the only American aboard an Italian destroyer on convoy duty at sea between Naples and Cagliari, Sardinia,” Lt. Commander George A. Speer of Clinton is quoted as saying of Christmas one particular year. “It was a warm, sunny day on the Mediterranean and we enjoyed a program of singing, jokes, etc., by Italian seamen, and especially their impersonation of Mussolini.”
August’s, Joyce VonThun, said she suggested he donate the scrapbook to the Clinton County Historical Society, though if touched too much, she said, the book would fall apart. For the time being, Stanley VonThun of Camanche, August’s older brother, will likely keep it.
“It would have been amazing to see what some of them looked like in their later life, you know, with all this and what they went through,” Joyce said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.