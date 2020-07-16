CLINTON — Local, state and federal law enforcement agencies are now actively searching near Clinton and Camanche for a Davenport girl missing for nearly a week.
Davenport Police Major Jeff Bladel, accompanied by Clinton County Sheriff Rick Lincoln, spoke at a press conference this morning in which he addressed four main points: The search for Breasia Terrell; Henry Dinkins, who is the person of interest; how to provide support for the family of the missing girl; and how volunteers can help in the search.
Bladel said newly developed information is what directed authorities to begin searching a wide area in the Clinton-Camanche region. He did not provide information about the search itself, but did describe the investigation as "extremely active."
“We have identified a wide area to search and we are initiating a process to complete that,” Bladel said.
He also followed up on information provided Tuesday about 47-year-old Dinkins, drawing attention to the time frame of 10 p.m. Thursday, July 9 to noon Friday, July 10. He also urged people to look at photos of Dinkins' vehicles and, in particular, mentioned a 2007 Maroon Chevy Impala.
He said residents who traveled in the Clinton or Camanche area on U.S. 61 or U.S. 30 during the time frame could have information and urged anyone who does to call the Davenport Police Department at (563) 326-6125.
As for Terrell's family: "This family is hurting, we need whatever we have for public support," he said. He said people who are reaching out to help will be directed to Family Resources.
Those wishing to help with search can go to the Low Moor Community Center on Third Avenue in Low Moor, which is where local emergency management systems have been set up. He said checking in there is important because it will provide accountability and preserve the integrity of the search.
Terrell vanished last week after spending the night at the Davenport apartment of Dinkins, her half-brother's father. Police have called Dinkins a person of interest but he has not been charged. He's on the state sex offender registry for a third-degree sexual abuse conviction in 1990, when he was 17, according to the Associated Press. Dinkins is jailed on charges that he violated the terms of his parole.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.