CLINTON — Steady snow fell Monday night and Tuesday morning, moving January’s snow total closer to average, but it was less severe than the last one and caused fewer problems for the city’s road crews.
“We were able to put some brine down yesterday ahead of the storm,” Brian Lemke, Clinton’s public works director said Tuesday. That made clearing streets easier.
The city had 11 pieces of equipment clearing streets in Clinton on Tuesday, five more than during the last major storm.
“That last storm was very bad. Real heavy snow and the rain on top of it and everything freezing,” Lemke said. “This snow seems to be a lot lighter.
“And now, I think what we have to worry about is drifting,” said Lemke. He was keeping an eye on 19th Street and the bypass as 10-15 mile per hour winds swirled.
“We’ll just keep an eye on them,” Lemke said. If the city fields calls about drifts on streets, Lemke will send out an end loader or a plow, he said.
During the last big storm, some city employees were on vacation. This time, the city is fully staffed, allowing five more pieces of equipment on the streets, Lemke said.
“Right away, we took three guys out of facilities and grounds group,” said Lemke. That allowed three solid waste employees to run their routes Monday and help with snow removal beginning Tuesday.
“That pushes solid waste back one day,” said Lemke. “That will be the norm going forward.”
Many residents still aren’t moving their cars during snow events and aren’t parking on the correct side of the street. Clinton police had 30 vehicles towed, said Police Chief Kevin Gyrion.
New Sheriff Bill Greenwalt is learning county procedure for winter storms.
“I know exactly what we do in the city,” said Greenwalt, a former deputy Clinton police chief.
The county is more spread out geographically and presents different challenges, Greenwalt said. But Monday’s storm caused few problems for the sheriff’s department.
“It was a very good morning,” Greenwalt said Tuesday after driving around to survey county roads. “We had a very small number of vehicles that ended up in the ditches.”
Monday night, on the far west side of the county near Wheatland and Lost Nation, a driver lost control of a vehicle and rolled it, but the driver walked away unharmed, Greenwalt said.
Tuesday morning on U.S. 61 just south of Iowa 136, a semitrailer jackknifed on the median, but the truck didn’t roll over and the driver was unhurt, Greenwalt said.
“I was pretty pleased that we didn’t have any traffic accidents where anyone was injured,” he said.
It’s dangerous for deputies to leave their vehicles on highly traveled, high-speed roadways to check cars in ditches, Greenwalt said. That’s why they tied pink or orange ribbon to the cars. Other officers who drive by will know the vehicle has already been checked, he said.
Snow tends to drift on Iowa 136 from Clinton to the west, Greenwalt said. The drive was a little challenging Tuesday morning. In spots, the road was down to one lane.
One of Greenwalt’s concerns is how to reach a rural resident in the event of a medical emergency. Road Superintendent Donn Holst has a plan in place for those situations, Greenwalt said.
“It’s all about being prepared,” he said.
This week’s storm wasn’t as bad as it was supposed to be, said official weather observer James Blaess. “It could have been worse.”
Winds didn’t reach the 30 miles per hour originally predicted, but the winds did produce 2- to 3-foot drifts. “And that’s pretty good for the amount of snow we had,” Blaess said.
From Monday afternoon through Tuesday afternoon, Clinton received about 5.8 inches of snow, bringing the January total to 9.5 inches. “Right on average,” said Blaess.
For the winter weather season, which begins in October, the average snowfall is 19.8 inches. “We’re at 19.2,” said Blaess. “And only, really, two snows of any consequence.”
“They’ve had a lot more snow around Ankeny and Des Moines than we have,” said Blaess.
Temperatures have not been as cold this season either, said Blaess. Saturday was the first day a temperature of zero was recorded in Clinton this month. On average, the city sees five below-zero days in January.
This week’s storm caused cancellations of events and classes. Many schools counted Tuesday a snow day, but in the Clinton School District, children were in class.
“We’re doing it virtually,” Superintendent Gary DeLacy said Tuesday morning. When schools closed because of the pandemic, the Iowa Legislature allowed online days to be counted as class days not only to curb the spread of the virus but also in case of bad weather, DeLacy said.
Given the district’s experience in November, when it went online for two weeks during high positive coronavirus test numbers, the district felt it could have a successful school day online Tuesday, DeLacy said.
Like many school districts in the area, Clinton dismissed early Monday. It plans to return to normal Wednesday.
DeLacy checked in virtually with classes meeting online Tuesday.
“I’ve been on a preschool and a kindergarten,” DeLacy said. “The kids know how to use Google Classroom. They know how to mute and unmute themselves.”
Teachers have a higher comfort level with online learning, having used the method during pandemic shutdowns, DeLacy said. “It’s been good. We’re trying to have some education done today.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.