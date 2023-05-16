Editor’s note: This is the Clinton Herald’s second installment about local talent that will be featured at the Tailgate N’ Tallboys three-day festival June 8-10. The lineup for Thursday, June 8, was featured in Saturday’s Clinton Herald. Today’s installment focuses on Friday, June 9.
CLINTON — When the Tailgate N’ Tallboys festival kicks off its three-day run in Clinton, local bands will lead in the nightly headliners with performances throughout.
The festival, the first of its kind in Clinton, is set for June 8-10 in Riverview Park, with major acts taking the stage each night. In the run up to the festival, the Clinton Herald is featuring the local acts that will perform each night.
On Friday night, June 9, the national headlining acts are Alexandra Kay at 4 p.m., Jo Dee Messina at 6 p.m., Jake Owen at 8 p.m. and Tim McGraw at 10 p.m.
Local acts begin at 3 p.m. that day with Barefoot Free For All. Wild Oatz performs at 5 p.m. and the Dani Lynn Howe Band at 7.
“We are absolutely flabbergasted that we have been chosen to be one of the opening acts,” said Terry Turner of Barefoot Free For All. “There’s a lot of talent in Clinton, Iowa. There’s a lot of bands, a lot of musicians, way more than what my band is or even all the ones that are going to be there for this event, and when I talked to Scott, the mayor, I wanted to know if he had thought about including local talent because there’s so much talent here and he said, ‘well, we have but we just haven’t decided yet’. I told him, I said, ‘you know, this is a great opportunity to show just what Clinton has to offer.’”
Turner retired from music 10 years ago. He had a band called The Bones, and back in the 1980s, had a touring band called Eclipse. He said that when that group decided to do a 35-year reunion show they realized how much they enjoyed playing together.
“So we decided to form a band and come back to playing,” he said. “It isn’t a thing that we have to be out there playing in order to make money or support ourselves, it’s a love.”
He said the group has been rehearsing for over a year, and been playing out for about six months. Band members include Clint Stiles, of Albany, Illinois; Tom Moens, of Moline, Illinois; Justin Soenksen, of Clinton; Ken Bearden, of Coal Valley, Illinois; and Turner.
“We’ve been playing up at Poopy’s, Sippi-Side in Savanna, Gypsy Highway in the Quad Cities, so this will be our debut in Clinton,” he said. “There aren’t too many places to play. Nobody even has a stage in Clinton anymore, so hopefully something like this will spark more interest in live music here locally.”
“I think this is a great thing for Clinton,” he said. “We’re very grateful to Tailgate N’ Tallboys and I look forward to seeing everybody down there.”
Megan Sokolovich, lead singer of Wild Oatz, said her band is very excited to play for Tailgate N’ Tallboys at 5 p.m. June 9.
“Country music is at its peak and bringing this event to Clinton makes it even more exciting,” she said. “I believe this is a great event for our community and it’s something that’s never been done here before. Clinton is a deserving community and our location at the riverfront is hard to beat.
“We are extremely flattered to be chosen as one of the local bands to perform. We have been a band for nearly 18 years and have played some larger shows, but this by far tops the cake,” she said. “There are so many local bands that are beyond talented, so we feel very blessed and honored to have been selected to participate.”
She said the event is going to be huge for the community, not only from a concert standpoint but also for the local businesses within the community.
“Clinton is a beautiful city on the Mississippi that has great people and businesses and deserves this opportunity to show off what it has to offer,” she said. “This event will provide great entertainment and revenue, and I have no doubt that this will be a weekend to remember, and hopefully, an annual event the Clinton community can look forward to in years to come.”
The Dani Lynn Howe Band, which plays at 7 p.m., has opened for stars like Kenny Chesney, Brad Paisley, Keith Urban, Air Supply, Jason Aldean, Aaron Tippin, Marty Stuart, Trace Adkins, Lonestar, Martina McBride, and Blackberry Smoke.
Howe has also performed at the legendary Tootsie’s Orchid Lounge and Ryman Auditorium, as well as at many Midwestern fairs, casinos, clubs and festivals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.