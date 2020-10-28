CLINTON — The second of two public events for community members to give feedback on a feasibility study for a proposed Clinton sports complex is planned for Thursday.
The forum will take place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Eagle Point Lodge in Eagle Point Park. The event will also be available through Microsoft Teams. Information on how to watch the meeting through Microsoft Teams can be found on the City of Clinton Parks and Recreation Department Facebook page.
The feasibility public forums represent just one step in the process, Parks and Recreation Director Josh Eggers said. The plan will eventually need to be presented to the Clinton City Council, he said.
Eggers during last week’s public forum said trends indicate more people are participating in travel club and club sports. There is currently no place in Clinton this is offered, Eggers said.
Eggers added Clinton also has issues with gym space. He noted they have one court and offer adult and youth basketball and adult and youth volleyball.
“That leaves an entire population of after-school kids who cross the street from the nearby middle school with nothing to do,” Eggers said. “At some point, with one gym, somebody’s getting pushed out at some point to make way for the next group in. So this is something we’ve been encountering for as long as I’ve been with the department. So this is our chance to expand upon that.”
The city is also dealing with a lack of ball fields with the right size and condition. Proper lengths and outfield fences are needed to host tournaments, Eggers added.
High-priority portions of the project are gymnasium space, basketball courts, volleyball courts, batting cages and walking tracks, among other aspects of the proposed project, Mark Miller of Bray Architects said. The proposal discussed at last week’s forum is for a 66,000-square-foot addition at the Ericksen Community Center. The estimated cost is anywhere from $24.1 million to around $28.1 million.
The preliminary plan, which includes all things that are being considered for the potential project, includes four full-sized basketball courts, four full-sized volleyball courts, four baseball fields, four softball fields, two outdoor basketball courts, an indoor soccer field and two batting cages.
“We don’t want to be wild with the numbers. We don’t want to be too low with the numbers.” Miller said. “We don’t want to have something that’s too fancy. We want something that’s durable. We want something that will serve the community for a long time. And most importantly, we want something that satisfies your needs.”
Darin Barr of Ballard King and Associates said they took a close look at the market for demographics and participation numbers for activities that could go both indoors and outdoors. There is certainly the population within Clinton and surrounding area and demographics that support additional indoor and outdoor facilities, Barr said. He added there are multiple places in the area that have gym space but not many that have multiple gym spaces. The proposed facilities fit within the market and are right-sized and appropriate, Barr added.
“There’s going to be a couple different kinds of uses for these facilities,” Barr said. “There’s going to be your day-to-day use. The residents of the community and surrounding communities that are going to use the facilities on a weekly basis. But then you also have the groups that are going to use them on the weekend.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.