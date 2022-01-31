DEWITT — A little bit of Hollywood glamour will come to town next month at the opening afternoon gala for an exhibit featuring art and memorabilia of Marilyn Monroe at the DeWitt Community Library.
The public can get its first glimpse of The Faces of Marilyn show from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 6, at the library. Drinks and hors d’oevures will be served. Library services will not be available during the gala.
The exhibit will feature pieces from the private collection of Bill Homrighausen, also known as “Mr. DeWitt.” He is a long-time admirer of the Hollywood icon – about 45 years or so – and he enjoys sharing his mementos collected over the decades with others.
Monroe, Homrighausen has said, is “an icon for the ages.” In 1999, the American Film Institute ranked Monroe sixth on its list of greatest female screen legends from the Golden Age of Hollywood.
Visitors to the library will be able to walk through the display – including paintings, photographs and memorabilia that show various faces and renditions of Monroe – at their own pace. The exhibit runs through March 6.
The exhibit is one of several events planned as part of the library’s February: The Month of Passions/Art, Music and Literature programming. Also scheduled are:
• A film discussion at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 10. Learn more about 50s and 60s Hollywood to understand the world Monroe and others worked in by watching film clips and participating in the discussion led by Courtney Pritchard from Clinton Community College.
• A literature presentation at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15. View and discuss the many publications about Marilyn Monroe from books to magazines. Some publications may be graphic.
• A performance by Quad City Arts visiting artist and pianist Barron Ryan at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22.
