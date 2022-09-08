CLINTON - The Clinton Public Library will host a free seed harvesting class on Monday from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the library’s Main Branch. Attendees will learn about basic seed harvesting and storage skills from local Master Gardener Willard Larsen.
Larsen became a Master Gardener in 2022 due to his interest in agriculture and his desire to learn more about vegetable gardening. Over the past few years, his gardening interests have grown to also include tending to flowers and shrubs. Larsen is excited to share his knowledge and answer any gardening-related questions at the seed harvesting class.
Event attendees will also learn about the seed library at the Main Branch of the Clinton Public Library. The seed library is home to vegetable, fruit, herb, and flower seeds that anyone can take to plant in their garden. Those who take seeds are encouraged to harvest their seeds and bring some back to the seed library at the end of the season.
The Clinton Public Library is currently seeking seed donations for its seed library. Any community gardener can drop off their vegetable, fruit, herb, and/or flower seeds at the Main Branch. Seed donations will help Clinton community members create or expand their gardens at no cost.
Individuals who plan to attend this event are encouraged to register by calling the Clinton Public Library at 242-8441. Registration is not required but strongly encouraged.
