CLINTON - Located just inside the entrance of Clinton Public Library’s main branch at 306 Eighth Ave. South is a seed library.
Bethany Barelman, a library employee, told the Herald on Thursday that offering a seed library is something that a lot of libraries have started to do. In fact, it’s become somewhat of a trend in recent years as it promotes sharing within the community.
The Clinton Public Library began offering its own seed library in the spring of 2019 and it’s been a success. They have replenished it each year with seeds the library has purchased, an ample amount of seeds donated from the community, and seeds harvested from the library’s own flowers in front of the building.
“The idea,” Barelman says, “is that if you take seeds, you’ll grow something and then bring seeds back for the next person.”
Herb seeds, vegetable seeds, fruit seeds, and flower seeds, especially marigold seeds, are available during all hours the library is open. Those hours are Mondays through Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays, and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.
The seed library operates on an honor system, so anyone is welcome to take up to five packets per visit, or 15 per season, without needing to fill out the sign-up sheet used in previous years.
The library offers resources teaching basic seed-saving techniques, but if anyone is unable to save their seeds, the library asks to consider donating fresh, commercially grown, open-pollinated seeds to keep the seed library stocked.
They’d also love to see how the seeds taken from the seed library do and are asking for photos to be shared on the Clinton Public Library’s Facebook page or their Instagram page. Those web addresses are www.facebook.com/IACPL and www.instagram.com/iacpl/?hl=en.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.