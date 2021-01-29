CLINTON - The Clinton City Council will consider a resolution next week to officially appoint a former councilman to the vacant Ward 2 City Council seat.
The City Council approved a motion Thursday to proceed with appointing Cody Seeley to the seat, which became vacant after the resignation of Cyara Peterson.
Seeley and three other Clinton residents - Richard Sisneros, Rick Petersen and Hope Luce - applied to be considered to fill the seat.
Seeley, of 1601 Second Ave. South, has lived in Clinton for about 10 years and works for Rally Appraisal, according to his application. Seeley had served a term as an at-large Clinton city councilman; he was defeated by Gregg Obren in the November 2019 election.
Seeley has served on the City’s Finance Committee, the Neighborhood Improvement Committee and the Zoning Board.
A resolution to appoint Seeley and administer the oath of office to him is scheduled for 2 p.m. Feb. 4.
