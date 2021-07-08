CLINTON — Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand last week released an audit report on the Clinton County Area Solid Waste Agency for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2020.
Sand reported two findings related to receipt and expenditure of taxpayer funds, according to a June 29 news release. The findings address a lack of segregation of duties and investments that do not comply with Iowa Code.
The schedule of findings notes segregation of duties as an internal control deficiency. The schedule of findings notes one or two individuals have control over initiating cash receipt and disbursement transactions, handling and recording cash and reconciling bank accounts; collecting, depositing, posting and reconciling receipts; purchasing, recording, reconciling and custody of capital assets; preparing, recording, reconciling and approving disbursements; and all incoming mail is not opened by an employee who is not authorized to make entries into the accounting records.
The schedule of findings notes the agency has a limited number of employees. Procedures have not been designed to adequately segregate duties or provide compensating controls through additional oversight of transactions and processes, the schedule of findings notes. Inadequate segregation of duties could adversely affect the agency’s ability to prevent or detect and correct misstatements, errors or misappropriation on a timely basis by employees in the normal course of performing their assigned functions, the schedule of findings notes.
“The Agency should review its control activities to obtain the maximum internal control possible under the circumstances utilizing currently available staff or agency board members to provide additional control through review of financial transactions, reconciliations and reports,” the schedule of findings states. “These reviews should be documented by the signature or initials of the reviewer and the date of the review.”
The agency in its response notes the agency recognizes hiring additional staff to maximize segregation of duties would not be cost effective, the schedule of findings notes. The agency is aware of the condition and will continue to monitor and implement compensating controls, the schedule of findings states. The response was accepted.
The schedule of findings also notes the agency’s investments in out-of-state market certificates of deposit do not comply with Chapter 12B.10 of the code of Iowa. The agency should ensure all investments comply with Chapter 12B.10 of the code, the schedule of findings states. The agency’s response states it will work with financial institutions to comply with Iowa Code, according to the schedule of findings. The response was accepted.
The schedule of findings notes no other instances of non-compliance with the deposit and investment provisions of Iowa Code were noted.
The agency’s revenues for fiscal year 2020 were nearly $2.6 million, a 9.7% increase over the prior year. Expenses were over $2.1 million, a 4.9% increase over the prior year. The significant increase in expenses was primarily due to increased landfill maintenance expenses, the news release states.
