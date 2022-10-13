CLINTON — A Clinton man has been sentenced to up to 20 years in prison for stabbing two men in August 2021.
Jacob Seitz, 40, was sentenced Thursday to up to 10 years each on two counts of willful injury causing serious injury, Class C felonies; the sentences are to be served consecutively.
Seitz, who also was charged with two counts of attempted murder that were dropped at sentencing, pleaded guilty to the charges in August.
The charges stem from assaults Aug. 6, 2021 in the 200 block of Fourth Avenue North in Clinton. Police were dispatched there at 7:10 that morning, when an officer found a man with apparent serious stab wounds in front of a residence a couple houses away from where he lived and where the assault took place.
Police went inside the home and found another injured man, who was a roommate of the man found stabbed in the yard. That man was found on the couch and had severe stab wounds. Officers also noted a large amount of blood throughout the residence, court records state.
The victim found inside the home was taken to MercyOne in Clinton and told officers Seitz had stabbed him, court records state.
The stabbed man found outside told police he was inside the residence getting ready for work when he heard his roommate yelling. The door was locked, but he could hear a disturbance inside the bedroom, he said.
A man with a beard exited the room and began stabbing him, the man said. He fought the assailant and ran outside and yelled for help, court documents say.
At 7:30 a.m., 20 minutes after the initial call about an assault, Clinton County Communications received a call from a woman residing in the 200 block of Third Avenue North. The woman said Seitz came into her house through the basement. She said the man was running down Third Avenue North between houses. She did not know him personally, she said.
The woman said Seitz was wearing a white shirt and had a backpack. He left shoes, a backpack and some clothing in a different area of the 200 block of Third Avenue North, she said.
Officers found Seitz at 8:30 a.m. hiding in an overgrown area near a residence in the 300 block of Third Avenue North. Seitz was wearing a white shirt and dark shorts but no shoes. Officers found dried blood on Seitz’s hands, the right side of his head and his legs, the affidavit says.
Plea agreement documents filed July 15 stated Seitz was going to plead guilty to both counts of willful injury causing serious injury, which carry a prison term of up to 10 years each. Under the plea agreement, both counts of attempted murder, which carry prison terms of up to 25 years each, would be dropped. Prosecutors also agreed they would not seek the “with dangerous weapon” sentencing enhancement that would carry a minimum five-year sentence, the plea agreement stated.
Seitz, at sentencing, was ordered to pay a fine of $2,740 and a 15% crime services surcharge, which were suspended. He also is to pay $1,484 in victim restitution.
He was sentenced by Clinton County District Court Judge Mark Lawson.
