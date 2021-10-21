CLINTON — An attempted murder trial slated for next month was ordered to be removed from the court calendar after a motion to continue trial was granted earlier this week.
District Court Judge Jeffrey Bert on Oct. 20 ordered the trial for Jacob D. Seitz, 39, of Clinton, be continued because additional discovery was needed, defense counsel is obtaining an expert witness and speedy trial was waived, the order says.
Seitz is charged with two counts of attempted murder, a Class B felony; and two counts of willful injury causing serious injury, a Class C felony, in connection with two stabbings Aug. 6 in the 200 block of Fourth Avenue North.
According to an affidavit filed with the court, Clinton police received report at 7:10 a.m. Aug. 6 of an assault at 209 Fourth Ave. North. An officer found a man with apparent serious stab wounds in front of the residence.
The man told officers his assailant was inside the residence at 213 Fourth Ave. North, where the assault took place.
The victim was taken to MercyOne hospital. He told police he was getting ready for work when he heard the man at 213 Fourth Ave. North yelling. The door was locked, but he could hear a disturbance inside the bedroom, he said.
A man with a beard exited the room and began stabbing him, the man said. He fought the assailant and ran outside and yelled for help, court documents say.
At 213 Fourth Ave. North, officers found another man lying on a couch with severe stab wounds. Officers noted a large amount of blood throughout the residence, the affidavit said. The man was taken to MercyOne, where he told officers that Seitz had stabbed him.
At 7:30 a.m., Clinton County Communications received a call from a woman residing in the 200 block of Third Avenue North. The woman said Seitz came into her house through the basement. She did not know him personally, she said.
The woman said Seitz was wearing a white shirt and had a backpack. He left shoes, a backpack and some clothing in a different area of the 200 block of Third Avenue North, she said.
Officers found Seitz at 8:30 a.m. hiding in an overgrown area near a residence in the 300 block of Third Avenue North. Seitz was wearing a white shirt and dark shorts but no shoes.
Officers found dried blood on Seitz’s hands, the right side of his head and his legs, the affidavit says.
Defense attorney David Zimmerman on Oct. 4 filed a notice of diminished responsibility. Seitz intends to rely on the diminished responsibility legal defense at trial, the notice says.
Seitz is being held in the Clinton County Jail. A pretrial conference is now scheduled for 10 a.m. Dec. 9.
