CLINTON — Nicholas Sellnau was sworn in Monday as a Clinton County deputy sheriff.
Clinton County District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd swore in Sellnau at the Clinton County Courthouse. Prior to taking the position at the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, Sellnau was a member of the Clinton Fire Department.
Clinton County Sheriff Bill Greenwalt believes Sellnau’s background on the Clinton Fire Department will benefit the sheriff’s office, he said.
“Not only is he going to be trained in law enforcement, but he’s going to bring his extensive medical and public safety background to the agency and help serve the citizens of the county,” Greenwalt said. “So I think that there’s something to be said by that. Certainly not saying that we’re not looking for certified officers or people that want to begin their career and start law enforcement, but I think I’m really fortunate and excited to have what Nick has brought to the last three or four years at the Clinton Fire Department and now combine that with law enforcement and send him out to serve the citizens of the county.”
Sellnau is slated to begin the 16-week Iowa Law Enforcement Academy’s 302nd Basic Training Class.
“I’d just like to thank my family for providing me the opportunity growing up,” Sellnau said. “And I’m excited to be here. And very thankful that I had the last couple years at the fire department. And I’m ready to bring some knowledge to the table. So I’m excited to get to work.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.