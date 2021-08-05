CLINTON — Clinton/Jackson Early Childhood Iowa has announced the hiring of a new program director.
Peggy Sellnau, of Charlotte, has been hired to replace Gwen Deming in this role. She comes to the organization from Mentor Clinton County (formerly Big Brothers Big Sisters of Clinton), where she was the executive director for six years. Deming will remain on the Board of Directors for the organization.
“Gwen has laid out a very strong foundation for this program over the five years she was the director. I look forward to continuing the work she has started and continuing to grow,” said Sellnau.
Clinton/Jackson ECI provides funding for services for children ages 0 to 5 years of age and their families through parent education and support, prevention programs, and child care resources. Programs supported by the funding include local preschool scholarships, New Parent Program through LSI, I Smile Program, Child Care Resource and Referral Program through Community Action, Child Care Nurse Consultant, Nurse-Family Partnership, and Bright Beginnings though Genesis, expanded Head Start services, and second-shift child care at the YWCA.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.