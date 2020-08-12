CLINTON — Monday’s high winds overturned a semitrailer in the 3200 block of U.S. 30 in Clinton County.
According to the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department, Daniel Suiter, 61, of Princeton, was driving a semitrailer west on U.S. 30 east of DeWitt when he approached a railroad overpass. A gust of wind pushed the semitrailer into a ditch, causing it to tip over and come to rest on its driver’s side in the median of the road.
The accident occurred about 2 p.m. Monday, officials said. The truck belonging to H. F. Kroeger Trucking of Eldridge sustained about $8,000 in damage, according to the accident report.
No charges were filed. No injuries were reported.
