CLINTON — A bill introduced Tuesday into the Iowa Senate would limit action that could be taken against firearms and ammunition manufacturers when someone is injured by a firearm.
The bill says that the manufacture, distribution or sale of firearms and ammunition by licensed dealers is lawful and not unreasonably dangerous. The unlawful use of firearms and ammunition, rather than their lawful manufacture and sale, is the cause of injuries, the bill says.
The bill prohibits a person from bringing action against a firearms or ammunition manufacturer, importer, distributor, seller or dealer for recovery of damages resulting from the criminal or unlawful misuse of a firearm.
The bill allows action against firearms and ammunition manufacturers and sellers for recovery of damages for breach of contract or damage caused by a defective firearm or ammunition.
Successor to Senate File 344, Senate File 514 was introduced by the Committee on Judiciary and placed on the Senate calendar.
