CLINTON — District Court Judge Henry Latham suspended a 10-year sentence for a Camanche woman charged with conspiracy to deliver methamphetamine.
Kylie J. Hardy, 22, of Camanche, appeared Thursday by telephone conference for sentencing on one count of conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance, namely methamphetamine, a Class C felony. Hardy pleaded guilty to the charge in March.
District Court Judge Henry Latham ordered a sentence of 10 years suspended. Hardy was placed on probation to the Seventh Judicial District Department of Correctional Services for three years.
Hardy must obtain mental health and substance abuse evaluations and successfully complete any recommended treatment, abstain from using controlled substances and alcohol, submit to random drug and alcohol testing and maintain employment at the appropriate level.
A $1,000 fine was suspended. One count of possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense, a serious misdemeanor, was dismissed at sentencing with costs assessed to Hardy.
Nathan T. Matyasse, 31, was sentenced earlier this month in connection with the case. A prison sentence not to exceed 10 years was suspended on one count of conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance, namely methamphetamine.
Matyasse was placed on probation for five years.
According to a court affidavit, at about 6 p.m. Dec. 21, Camanche Police officers and a Clinton County Sheriff’s Office deputy executed a drug search warrant at a Camanche residence. Officers detained eight people during the search.
Hardy was observed running from the dining room to a bedroom where she was subsequently secured in handcuffs.
The affidavit says that during the search of the bedroom, identified as being used by both Hardy and Matyasse, officers found a small plastic bag containing less than two grams of a substance that field tested positive for methamphetamine.
Officers also found more than 50 plastic baggies commonly used for repackaging illegal drugs, three digital scales and a plastic baggie approximately the size of a half quart that contained methamphetamine residue. They also recovered numerous syringes and other drug paraphernalia.
Hardy admitted the drugs and other items belonged to her and that she deals drugs, the affidavit said.
