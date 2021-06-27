CLINTON — The public is often critical of decisions made by the Clinton County Attorney's office, but the judicial process is individualized and difficult to understand for those who don't see it take place, said Clinton County Attorney Mike Wolf.
Attorneys consider multiple factors when deciding whether to recommend jail time for offenders, both at sentencing and in the interim while they are awaiting trial or sentencing, Clinton County Attorneys said recently.
The court looks at a continuum of punishment, starting with the least restrictive sentencing option before moving to the most restrictive option, said Wolf. When considering whether to recommend incarceration, Wolf looks at whether the crime was a violent crime and whether the offender is habitual.
He also considers input from the victim. County attorneys will take some heat for the victim if necessary, Wolf said.
"You'd be surprised at how many victims have a different attitude than maybe what the public thinks about the crime. And those are private. Those are confidential," said Wolf.
"So sometimes we make a stand that's counterintuitive to what the public or we would necessarily recommend," said Wolf. "But it's something that we've put a lot of weight on, what the victim wants. And many times they have very good reasons, but they want that to be personal and confidential."
Criminal history is also factored into sentencing recommendations, Assistant Clinton County Attorney James McHugh said. And the strength of the case is not something the county attorneys can ignore. This is also factored into the calculation when the county attorneys consider plea offers, McHugh said.
The attorneys also look at the Department of Corrections Pre-Sentence Investigation report recommendations, Wolf said. The report weights a number of factors, including whether the individual is capable of being supervised.
"If a person has been working hard in the community, and they're supporting a family, that's a big factor, sometimes, as to suspended sentence versus prison ... that they take into account," Wolf said.
"If you take away somebody's job and send them to prison, will they be able to get back to that job later on?" Wolf asked. "Are we making them a worse citizen who's now down and out and unable to work?"
County attorneys must consider whether to recommend incarceration when an individual was arrested, when they are awaiting trial and at sentencing, Assistant County Attorney John Kies said.
Some inmates at the Clinton County Jail have been found guilty at trial and are facing possible prison time, Kies said. Others are in custody awaiting trial or serving imposed sentences.
While the county attorneys look at punishment for crimes committed in the community, they also have an eye on rehabilitation and solving the problem, Kies said. Rehabilitation is supposed to be an important part of criminal justice and is something the county attorneys take seriously.
County attorneys look at resources such as substance abuse treatment, batterer's education programs and drinking drivers programs, Kies said.
"Fortunately in Clinton, they're not often very serious. Most of them are misdemeanors," Kies said. “But the goal is so that people will not commit these crimes and that they’ll learn something," he said.
"They’ll get the substance abuse treatment, or they’ll learn something in the Drinking Drivers school or the Domestic Abuse program or something like that. So that’s sort of how I approach it and most people probably approach it," said Kies.
Each case the county attorney’s officer prosecutes is unique, Wolf said. It's easy to stereotype an offense or offender but it's wrong to do so, he said.
Deferred judgments are used for aberrations in behaviors and are rarely used by the county attorney’s office, Wolf said. Most deferred judgements are given for operating while intoxicated, first offense, charges where the defendant cooperates, had a Blood Alcohol Content under .15 and there was no accident, Wolf said.
They are also considered for young individuals who are first-time, non-criminal offenders who have made poor judgments. Courts don't want to scar their futures terribly, Wolf said.
The county attorney’s office’s initial position is not to recommend a deferred judgment unless it is an unusual circumstance, McHugh said. Just because the county attorney’s office does not recommend a deferred judgment does not mean a defendant will not receive a deferred judgment from a District Court Judge, McHugh said.
Courts look at deferred judgments primarily when considering the person’s future job and job prospects, Wolf said.
If the defense attorney convinces a judge that having a felony on a defendant's record will limit the defendant's job prospects for the rest of their lives, a judge may act accordingly, Wolf said. “And so often times courts are willing to listen to something like that. Even over our objections.”
If people are granted suspended sentences, the felonies remain on their records, Wolf said. If they successfully complete probation, do everything they are supposed to and do not commit a crime, then society gains because they are working, doing what they are supposed to do and moving on in their life, Wolf said.
If they do not successfully complete the suspended sentence, there are consequences, Wolf said. If an individual violates probation, he can be held in contempt for failure to follow probationary rules, Wolf said.
McHugh said people underestimate the impact of having a felony conviction.
“Even if it’s just a suspended sentence that comes out of it, that’s going to have a lifelong impact on that individual,” McHugh said. "And five years after we’ve all moved on, that person will still be dealing with it five years, 10 years, 20 years later."
Probation with a requirement to complete the Residential Corrections Facility program is an option in certain cases. The program takes about four months to complete for operating while under the influence offenses and six months for general crimes, Wolf said.
If an individual goes to prison, they just lay around and do nothing, Wolf said. A lot of people would prefer to go to prison than the Residential Corrections Facility, Wolf said.
Individuals at the Residential Corrections Facility are required to get up early and work late, get a job, pay off fines and debts, go to classes and go to treatment, Wolf said.
Residential Corrections is a highly structured environment, McHugh said. Some individuals need the structure to get back on the right track.
If someone fails to complete the Residential Corrections Facility program, they do go to prison, Wolf said. It is a highly structured and very programmed environment. The taxpayers are getting their money's worth, he said.
“They’re making sure that we get people turned around,” Wolf said. “And it’s for the type of crimes generally for more younger, more first-time offenders," he said.
"So you’ll see younger offenders with some serious type of crimes, but yet it still, believe it or not, creates the fear of prison too. If you take somebody and you bypass the RCF and you put them right into prison, it sometimes takes away the fear or the edge of worry about being in prison," Wolf said.
"So you put them in RCF. You’ve still got this I-may-have-to-go-to-prison, I-don’t-want-to-go-to-prison-type environment too, which is good," said Wolf.
Defendants who are required to complete the Residential Corrections Facility program receive suspended sentences, but they aren't easy sentences, Wolf said. Their freedoms are still deprived, he said. They are still upset because they are removed from their loved ones that they are used to being around, he said.
The Clinton County Attorney’s Office is the people’s office and everything it does is transparent, Wolf said. He suggested that interested citizens watch the court system in person, especially the felony courts on Thursdays, once COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.
Everything is currently done via Zoom, but Wolf is hopeful the county will be back to in-person hearings this fall.
”I just invite them to watch and join me,” Wolf said. “And ask their questions as they watch and join and see what we do here in this office and then how they are handled in the court system."
After residents spend a couple of Thursdays watching the process, they'll understand better what goes on, Wolf said. "I wish I could more artfully and articulately convey what happens, but there’s so many nuances. It’s so nuanced," he said.
"And it’s so individualized that it’s hard sometimes to give a general characterization of everything that happens and the flow of how it works," Wolf said.
"But if you see how the process is handled here, I think you can see at least the care and the time and the consideration and the thought that goes into each and every case.”
